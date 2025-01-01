Ex-F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve wants F1 Grand Prix in SA

SA is officially on track to host a F1 Grand Prix after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee

Support for South Africa to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix is gaining momentum with another F1 world champion sharing his desire to see a race in the country.

South Africa is officially on track to host an F1 Grand Prix after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie recently appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of the sport to the country.

McKenzie announced the diverse team at a media briefing held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand last month.

‘Africa missing from F1’

Several current F1 drivers, including seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, have called for the sport to return to South Africa and now former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has joined the foray.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Villeneuve said he believes Africa needs to be on the F1 calendar.

“F1 is global, more than it has ever been, and Africa is a continent that’s missing.

It seems logical that there should be a push to go to Africa. I’m not sure where in Africa it could be. South Africa may be an option, but ultimately it is a continent that’s missing.

“F1 is also very political. F1 is expensive. You have to be careful with that but I have no idea where. Would it be on a new track or downtown, somewhere like Las Vegas which seems to be a good trend, to have a good balance,” Villeneuve mused.

ALSO READ: McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]

Kyalami needs work

Kyalami is the frontrunner to host a Grand Prix.

It has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race and is currently undergoing around R177 million worth of upgrades to meet the International Automobile Federation (FIA) regulations to become a Grade One circuit.

Villeneuve has tested at Kyalami before.

“I think Kyalami would need some work being done to it. I tested there when we were at BAR and Williams, so a long time ago. I don’t remember any good breaking points. It was fun to drive but I’m not sure how good it would be with modern cars.

F1 cars

Villeneuve said F1 Cars have evolved a lot since then.

“The high-speed corners, oftentimes now, have become non-corners. Just dangerous, without any driving. Take Spa – Eau Rogue is not a corner anymore but it’s still as dangerous as when it was a corner. Same thing with Blanchimont.

“When it goes to that point where what used to be a corner, where you had to lift or almost lift, where you really could be on the edge, and now come out of the pits, cold tyres, and already be flat on full tanks then it’s just a 300k corner that’s not even a corner where you need to drive and it just becomes dangerous for no reason.

“That’s when F1 has outgrown a track and at high speed the cars have way too much downforce, basically,” Villeneuve explained.

Other tracks

McKenzie mentioned that venues, including Wakanda Smart City in the Eastern Cape, have also shown interest in hosting F1 races.

Hosting an F1 race is extremely expensive, but McKenzie stressed that the government will not be directing a lot of financial resources towards it as there is significant interest from the private sector.

SA F1 GP in 2026?

McKenzie stated the aim is to be part of the 2027 F1 programme should the bid succeed.

“Realistically, 2027 is what we’re looking at, but because I’m a serial optimist, I think we might hear something as early as 2026. But don’t hold me to it; I’m just being myself. 2027 is the goal.”

With the Dutch Grand Prix falling off the F1 calendar after 2026, McKenzie could not confirm when asked by The Citizen whether South Africa may take that spot.

ALSO READ: South African F1 Grand Prix hits top gear, but will Rwanda overtake it? [VIDEO]