Mick Schumacher to leave Haas at the end of the F1 2022 season

Mick Schumacher has announced that he will leave Haas at the end of the season and will not be on the starting grid for the 2023 Formula One season.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher joins McLaren’s Daniel Ricardo who also does not have a formula one seat next year.

The German joined Haas for 2021 to race alongside Nikita Mazepin, Schumacher having won the F2 championship the previous year.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas FI and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.”

“Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, realized how much love this sport,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher said his racing has improved over his two seasons in Formula One.

“It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that /deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.”

“My fire burns for Formula 1 and will fight hard to return to the starting grid,” he added.

Haas team principal Günther Steiner thanked Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team

“Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.”

“While choosing to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond,” Steiner told F1.

Haas have announced that former Force India and Renault driver 35-year-old Nico Hülkenberg will be replacing Schumacher at the team.

“I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1,” commented Steiner.

“The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer. These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid,” he said.

Hülkenberg said he is excited for the new season.

“I’m very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas F1 Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again and want to thank Gene Haas and Günther Steiner for their trust. We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again,” Hülkenberg said.

Hülkenberg will start work for Haas F1 Team on Tuesday 22nd November participating in the end of season Formula 1 test hosted in Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit – Hülkenberg piloting this season’s VF-22 alongside the team’s test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in the second car.

Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! pic.twitter.com/47cBbm1YJl— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) November 17, 2022

