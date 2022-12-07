Chery celebrates South Africa success with Max(ed) Tiggo 8 Pro

Charl Bosch

With just over twelve months having passed since its smash-hit return to South Africa, Chery has celebrated the occasion by introducing a more powerful version of the range-topping Tiggo 8 Pro called the Max.

What has changed?

A model that ups the Tiggo 8 Pro range to three, the Max sits above the Executive and entry-level Distinction, but while it looks almost identical aesthetically, Chery has swapped out the 1.6 T-GDI engine for its in-house developed 2.0 T-GDI mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Rumoured at the brand’s relaunch last year as possibly heading for South Africa, the engine has, however, been recalibrated with outputs of 187kW/390Nm. This represents a decrease of five kilowatts and 10 Nm versus the international models with the exact reason being unknown.

Rear facia continues unchanged

Despite this, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max will still get from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and according to Chery, consume unleaded at 7.3 L/100 km. While also not mentioned, the Max’s top speed is expected to touch 200 km/h.

Still packed with tech and spec

Besides its newfound grunt, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max continues to provide seating for seven as standard, but gains black leather upholstery, standard driver and passenger electric seats, privacy glass and a full range of safety and driver assistance systems comprising Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Monitoring.

The rest of Max’s specification sheet is carried over from the Executive, meaning the standard inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, the eight-speaker Sony sound system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Brake Override System, plus the following:

Two-tone interior of the Executive departs in favour of black leather.

18-inch alloy wheels;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

ambient lighting;

dual-zone climate control with second row vents;

auto on/off LED headlights with dynamic cornering function;

LED daytime running lights;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

all-around electric windows;

rain sense wipers;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

electric driver’s seat;

push-button start;

tyre pressure monitor;

auto lock/unlock doors;

surround-view camera system;

rear parking sensors with reverse camera

wireless smartphone charger;

keyless entry;

three USB ports;

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Voice Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

eight-inch touchscreen ventilation control display

60/40 split rear seat;

cooled glovebox;

drive mode selector (Eco, Standard and Sport)

steering mode selector (Eco, Sport);

six airbags;

ABS with EBD, EBA and BAS;

Electronic Stability Control;

traction control;

Roll Stability Control;

Hill Hold and Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control

Price

Now available, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s sticker price includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s ground-breaking ten-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.