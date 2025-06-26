Hybrid warfare as Chery Tiggo 7 takes swipe at Jaecoo J7

Special launch offer means that this frugal SUV will go on sale from less than R600k.

The Chery Tiggo 7 SHS has an electric range of up to 93km. Picture: Supplied

Nothing is going to stop the Chinese from bringing vehicles to market faster than anybody else. Never mind the legacy brands like VW, Toyota, Ford, Kia, Hyundai, Chery has just taken a real swipe at sister brand Jaecoo.

The new Chery Tiggo 7 CSH, which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), goes straight up against the Jaecoo J7 SHS. It has the same tech and the same sort of spec level, but at a better price.

The Jaecoo J7 SHS comes in at R689 900, whereas Chery is offering you a Tiggo 7 CSH Plus for R619 900. And a Tiggo 7 CSH Ultra for R679 900. And for three months only, you can get the Plus for R599 900 as part of an introductory launch price special.

ALSO READ: Hybrid Chery Tiggo Cross declares war on Toyota Corolla Cross

Lots of oomph

Powering the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH is a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 265kW and 310Nm of torque. Thanks to an 18.3kWh battery, the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH can travel up to 93km on electric power alone it is claimed.

The combined fuel consumption number comes in at 4.9 litres per 100km. This translates into a total combined range that is said to be up to 1 200km. Which should see you get you to Durban and back on a single tank of fuel.

Being a PHEV, you must plug the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH in to fully charge it. This is not a mild hybrid that charges its much smaller battery up itself. But charging is said to be convenient with a full recharge taking 45 minutes to one hour using a public DC fast charger. Or between four and eight hours when plugged into an AC wall box charger at home.

Comprehensive set of specfications

Like petrol engine models, the Tiggo 7 CSH boasts every luxury, advanced safety aid you can think of as standard. From automatic LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights to a power-operated tailgate. To Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Intelligent High Beam Control. Right down to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with 50W wireless charging.

“With the introduction of the Tiggo 7 CSH, we’re bringing advanced hybrid technology into the heart of South Africa’s most competitive SUV segment,” commented Tony Liu, CEO of Chery South Africa.

“This model reflects our commitment to making smart and sustainable mobility more accessible. Without asking drivers to compromise on performance, style or comfort. It’s an SUV designed for anyone looking to drive further, with less fuel, and greater peace of mind.”

ALSO READ: Plug-in Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9’s shock goes further than power

Chery Tiggo 7 CSH pricing

Chery Tiggo 7 CSH Plus R619 900

Chery Tiggo 7 CSH Ultra R679 900

*Pricing includes comprehensive five-year/150 000km warranty and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty (applicable to the first owner). It also includes five-year/60 000km service plan.