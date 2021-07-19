Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI officially priced

Charl Bosch

Having detailed the new Golf 8 GTI in a series of teasers since March, Volkswagen has now officially announced pricing details of its eagerly awaited hot hatch icon.

Poised to be followed later this year by the R as the sole derivatives of the eighth generation Golf to be offered on local shores, the GTI, as is already known, will derive motivation from the EA888 2.0 TSI engine tweaked to deliver 180kW/370Nm.

Note: German-spec GTI depicted.

Paired to a seven-speed DSG as standard with drive again going to the front wheels, the GTI will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

RELATED: Official: Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI debuting virtually on 19 July

Already confirmed, specification items comprise:

18-inch Richmond alloy wheels

10.25-inch Active Info Display instrument cluster;

eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system

30 colour ambient lighting system;

Vienna leather seats;

wireless smartphone charger;

heated steering wheel;

dual-zone climate control;

keyless entry;

cruise control;

Light and Sight Package

Available from the extensive options list are 18-inch Bergamo or 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Matrix I.Q. LED headlights and a Heads-Up Display, as well as:

Interior of the UK-spec Golf GTI

ten-inch Discover Media infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation;

eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system;

black styling package;

Park Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Travel Assist;

Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

front and rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera;

Lane Assist

A total of nine colours are offered;

Moonstone Grey

Pure White;

Urano Grey;

Oryx White Pearl;

Deep Black Pearl;

Reflex Silver Metallic;

Dolphin Grey Metallic;

Kings Red Metallic;

Atlantic Blue Pearl

Going on sale from 1 September with order books now open, the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI carries a price of R669 300 before options with the sticker also including a three year/120 000 km warranty plus a five year/90 000 km service plan.