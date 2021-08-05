Stellantis bringing Polo-rivalling Fiat Punto back in 2023

Charl Bosch

Rumoured last year to be returning possibly as a SUV in place of the Tipo, Stellantis has reportedly confirmed the revival of the Fiat Punto by 2023.

According to a report by motor1.com Italia, the automaker, made up of the former Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Group, made the announcement on the back of its second-quarter financial results in which it was also revealed that Alfa Romeo will become an all-electric brand by 2027 and Lancia by 2026.

Discontinued three years ago after a recording a zero star Euro NCAP crash rating that same year, the Punto, which debuted in 2005 as the Grande Punto and then under the Punto Evo and finally just Punto names, will, according to the report, ride on the same EMP1 platform as the Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208 and Citroën C4 with motivation likely to come from a range of mild-hybrid and electric powertrains.

The revival of the Punto, which replaced the Uno in Europe in 1993, will therefore provide Fiat with not only rival for its Stellantis siblings, but also the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Yaris in the still important B-segment in helping to bridge the gap between the 500 and the Tipo.

The Fiat Argo served as replacement for the Punto in 2018, but only in South America.

Despite Fiat already featuring in the mentioned segment with the Argo, the Punto will more than likely be focused solely on Europe with the Argo remaining in its principle market of South America.

For now, little else is known about the new Punto, but expect details and sightings in the form of leaks to emerge over the coming the months and into 2022.

