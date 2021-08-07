Jaco Van Der Merwe
7 Aug 2021
Toyota Hilux South Africa’s undisputed king of bakkies

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Mzansi’s favourite bakkie is not only flying off new showroom floors, but is also a pre-owned favourite.

The popularity of South Africa’s favourite vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, goes far beyond its commanding lead at the top of the new car sales charts every month. Not only was Mzansi’s most-loved bakkie the runaway local best-seller in recording 19 818 new sales from January to June 2021, but it was also South Africa’s most-searched pre-owned car over that period. According to AutoTrader’s mid-year Car Industry Report, there was almost 11.5-million online searches for the Toyota Hilux, which is an astounding 3.6% of the total searches of 319 over the first half of the year. The Hilux was followed by...

