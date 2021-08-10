Toyota Fortuner GR Sport revealed but…

Charl Bosch

With Toyota slated to unveil the returning Hilux GR Sport in October, the Fortuner has followed the Land Cruiser 300 in becoming the latest recipient of the sporty Gazoo Racing applique.

Limited to Indonesia where it replaces the Fortuner Sportivo, the exterior changes are minor and restricted to a dark black GR branded grille, GR bespoke side skirts and bumpers, two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, an electric tailgate with GR branding and darkened LED head-and-taillights.

GR Sport rides on model specific 18-inch alloy wheels.

Unlike the Hilux, which is poised to receive an off-road focused suspension, the Fortuner GR Sport will only be offered with rear-wheel-drive, but in a choice of two unchanged powertrains; the 110kW/400Nm 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel and the 120kW/247Nm 2.7-litre petrol. Both are paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Available in a choice of five colours; Super White, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic and Dark Grey Mica Metallic, the Fortuner GR Sport has a price tag of IDR 544.2-million (R561 293) for the GD-6 and IDR 605.1-million (R623 764) for the petrol with order books now open.

Fortuner GR Sport interior

As mentioned, the Fortuner GR Sport is an Indonesian only model for now, but don’t be surprised if it comes to South Africa later on before, after or at the same time as the Hilux GR Sport.