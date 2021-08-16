Raging Bull shocks as electrified Lamborghini Countach debuts

Charl Bosch

Lamborghini this past weekend officially revealed the revived Countach at the Monterey Car Week in the California.

Returning after a 31 hiatus, which saw it being replaced by the Diablo after serving as the Raging Bull’s flagship model for 16 years, the Countach, known fully as the Countach LPI 800-4, rides on the same platform as the now discontinued Aventador but despite prior suggestions, will be made in limited quantities rather than coming back full-time.

Rear facia the most prominent throwback to the original Countach. Pictures: Supplied

Sporting a retro design that pays homage to the later Countach LP400 and LP500 models, as well as the LP400 prototype shown in 1971, the flat nose, which resembles that of the Diablo from the some angles, features rectangular rather than pop-up headlights, while the rear facia, underscored by a carbon fibre diffuser, features signature Countach traits such as the lack of a bumper plus the three unit taillights.

With other styling cues comprising the Naca side air intakes taken from the 25th anniversary edition Countach as well as the slits behind the rear windows lifted from the mentioned prototype, the Countach also comes with the model’s iconic upwards opening scissor doors, quad exhaust outlets and the complete lack of a rear wing.

Unlike the original though, the modern Countach is made mostly out of carbon fibre with the monocoque itself being constructed out of the same material. Weighing in at 1 595 kg and riding on “teledial” 20-inch alloy at the front and 21-inches at the rear wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres, the biggest departure from the old Countach, to an extent, resides at the rear.

While still equipped with 12 cylinders in a V-angle, the normally aspirated 6.5-litre mill has been carried over from the Sián, which means the inclusion of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system powered by a supercapacitor that provides an additional 25 kW.

Interior still modern Lamborghini.

Paired to the seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission with drive going to all four wheels, both Countach firsts, the electrified V12, despite its name suggesting an output of 800 PS or 588 kW, produces a combined 814 PS or 599 kW with Lamborghini claiming a top speed of 355 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.6 seconds, figures which makes the newcomer the fastest and most powerful Countach ever made. In another model first, stopping power comes from carbon ceramic brakes.

Finished in Bianco Siderale with the interior incorporating elements from the original such as the seats and the design of the dashboard, albeit with a modern touch, the Countach will however also be offered in a selection of so-called heritage colours ranging from Giallo Countach and Verde Medio, to Impact White as well as modern hues such as Blu Uranus and Viola Pasifae.

Newcomer meets the legendary original.

As mentioned previously, production will be limited to 112 units with delivers commencing in the first quarter of next year. No official pricing details were announced, but reports are that the Countach carries a sticker, directly converted, of R38.9-million.

