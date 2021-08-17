All-new Jeep Commander reports for duty

Charl Bosch

With comparatively little having emerged since the confirmation of its name three months ago, Stellantis has officially taken the covers off of the revived Jeep Commander ahead of its market debut in Brazil on 26 August.

Unveiled in top-spec Overland guise, the Commander – while bringing back a moniker last used between 2005 and 2010 for Jeep’s then flagship model – switches to a new platform in the shape of the Fiat developed Small Wide 4×4 with the actual vehicle being a stretched version of the Jeep Compass.

Rear takes inspiration from the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Set to be called the Meridian in India where production will take place alongside its mentioned sibling, the Commander, like the original, will provide seating for seven as standard, with a six-seater rumoured to be offered in select markets.

Compared to the Compass, the Commander receives a model specific seven-slot grille, new LED headlights, a rear facia mirroring that of the Grand Cherokee L albeit with thinner LED light clusters, a new tailgate and a floating effect dual-tone roof. No details regarding dimensions were revealed.

Inside, the interior has been carried over from the Compass and sports the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the optional 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system, push-button start and as evident by the images, a model unique brown leather option with contrasting stitching. Like with the dimensions, no further details were divulged regarding specification or indeed images of the newly introduced third-row.

Also under wraps are the choice of engine, but according to current and prior reports, the Commander will have a choice of two units; the Brazilian developed and made 1.3 Firefly turbo-petrol that produces 137 kW and the 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel that peaks at 147 kW. Transmissions are likely to comprise of a six-speed automatic or in the case of the oil-burner, a nine-speed self-shifter.

Specifics regarding the Commander’s interior will be made later.

Although lesser models will be added in due course, the Overland will come as standard with not only four-wheel-drive, but like in the Compass, a low range transfer case plus Hill Descent Control.

As mentioned, the official reveal will take place on 26 August with sales in Brazil, where it will be produced for Latin America, starting soon after. Likely to debut in India either later this year or early next year, the Commander will be made with right-hand-drive and could therefore come to South Africa, but at present, nothing has yet been said.

