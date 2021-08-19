Sci-fi styled Bugatti Bolide heading for production

Charl Bosch

Touted as a track-day only concept capable of 500 km/h, a recent report from Europe has alleged that the insane 1 360 kW Bugatti Bolide will become a production reality.

Following the French automaker’s sale to Croatian electric hypercar maker, Rimac, last month, Automotive News Europe claims that “significant interest” had been in the shown in concept, a factor that eventually played a part in the approval for production.

Weighing 1 240 kg and powered by a revised version of the stalwart quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine that additionally punches out 1 850 Nm fed to all four wheels via a strengthened seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the sci-fi styled Bolide Bugatti pays homage to the Bell X-1 in which Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947. It will allegedly get from 0-100 km/h in 2.1 seconds and hit 500 km/h, which it will reach from standstill in 20.1 seconds.

Additionally, Bugatti also claims a time of five minutes 23.1 seconds around the Nürburgring, and three minutes 7.1 seconds around Le Mans. As it stands though, both these claims are mere projections as the Bolide has remained a “study” until now.

In making the announcement at the recent Monterey Car Week in California, Bugatti CEO and President Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that only 40 examples of the Bolide will be made at a price of €4-million (R70.3-million) each with deliveriess starting in 2024.

As per its classification though, the Bolide will be limited to the racetrack with modifications, according to the report, underway to ensure compliance with FIA regulations and standards.