Ford Ranger Raptor takes up arms with help from SVI

Charl Bosch

Armoured vehicle manufacturer, SVI Engineering, has expanded its portfolio to now include the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Armour has added 280 kg to the Raptor’s weight.

A process that takes ten weeks to complete, the 280 kg of reinforcements include, amongst others, 18-21 mm of armoured glass and Kevlar body sheets that offer protection against .44 Magnum gunshots and the throwing of projectiles such as bricks.

Interior is unchanged from the standard Raptor.

Known as B4 armour plating, the package, which SVI claims has had “minimal impact on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance”, comes with a one year/50 000 km warranty on top of the Raptor’s four year/120 000 km warranty and six year/90 000 km service plan and carries a price tag of R474 271 excluding the vehicle.

