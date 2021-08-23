Motoring News
Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
23 Aug 2021
1:34 pm

Ford Ranger Raptor takes up arms with help from SVI

Charl Bosch

B4 protection resists .44 Magnum gunshots and throwing of projectiles.

B4 protection has not altered the styling of the Raptor.

Armoured vehicle manufacturer, SVI Engineering, has expanded its portfolio to now include the Ford Ranger Raptor.

armoured Ford Ranger Raptor
Armour has added 280 kg to the Raptor’s weight.

A process that takes ten weeks to complete, the 280 kg of reinforcements include, amongst others, 18-21 mm of armoured glass and Kevlar body sheets that offer protection against .44 Magnum gunshots and the throwing of projectiles such as bricks.

ALSO READ: Things you didn’t know about the bulletproof Ford Ranger

armoured Ford Ranger Raptor
Interior is unchanged from the standard Raptor.

Known as B4 armour plating, the package, which SVI claims has had “minimal impact on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance”, comes with a one year/50 000 km warranty on top of the Raptor’s four year/120 000 km warranty and six year/90 000 km service plan and carries a price tag of R474 271 excluding the vehicle.

For more information, click here.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

FX4 finds sweet spot in Ford Ranger double cab line-up
5 days ago
5 days ago

MOTORING NEWS

Stormtrak(king) Ford Ranger preparing for third quarter landfall
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Next Ford Ranger's flagship V6 diesel shown the door in the F-150
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING NEWS

Ford Ranger FX4 cleverer than Toyota Hilux
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

FX4 finds sweet spot in Ford Ranger double cab line-up
5 days ago
5 days ago

MOTORING NEWS

Stormtrak(king) Ford Ranger preparing for third quarter landfall
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Next Ford Ranger's flagship V6 diesel shown the door in the F-150
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING NEWS

Ford Ranger FX4 cleverer than Toyota Hilux
2 months ago
2 months ago