Flagship Chery Tiggo 8 Pro officially priced

The announcement made last month, returning Chinese automaker, Chery, has officially confirmed price and specification details of its new Tiggo 8 Pro.

Positioned above the hit Tiggo 4 Pro and the still-to-be-launched Tiggo 7 Pro, the 8 Pro, revealed at the marque’s South African relaunch in August last year, serves as the range’s flagship with Chery touting it as the latest in “first class travel”.

Riding on the firm’s T1X platform, the Tiggo 8 Pro provides seating for seven as standard and becomes the newest model to feature Chery’s “Movement Design” styling language the brand says “mixes bionics and aesthetics to create a vehicle that has a fluid design that hides its size, while maintaining a striking presence”.

For South Africa, the first right-hand-drive market to receive the Tiggo 8 Pro, a choice of two models are offered, Distinctive and Executive, both being powered by an in-house developed 1.6 T-GDI engine outputting 145kW/290Nm.

Measuring 4 722 mm in overall length, the Tiggo 8 Pro arrives on the back of an update in China last year.

Unlike the Tiggo 4 Pro, a manual gearbox is not provided with the only transmission entrusted with sending the amount of grunt to the front wheels being a seven-speed dual-clutch. No details regarding performance or fuel consumption was divulged.

In terms of specification, both derivatives are comprehensively equipped with standard features consisting of:

18-inch alloy wheels;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

ambient lighting;

black leather interior;

dual-zone climate control with second row vents;

auto on/off LED headlights with dynamic cornering function;

LED daytime running lights;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

all-around electric windows;

rain sense wipers;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

electric driver’s seat;

push-button start;

tyre pressure monitor;

wireless smartphone charger;

keyless entry;

three USB ports;

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Voice Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

eight-speaker Sony sound system;

60/40 split rear seat;

cooled glovebox;

cruise control;

drive mode selector (Eco, Standard and Sport)

steering mode selector (Eco, Sport);

six airbags;

ABS with EBD, EBA and BAS;

Electronic Stability Control;

traction control;

Roll Stability Control;

Hill Hold and Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

auto lock/unlock doors;

surround-view camera system;

rear parking sensors with reverse camera

Reserved for the Executive are the following:

adaptive cruise control;

panoramic sunroof;

privacy glass;

black/brown leather interior

eight-inch touchscreen ventilation control display;

separate third-row climate control panel plus vents;

electric passenger’s seat;

lumbar adjustment for the driver’s chair;

memory function for the mirrors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Front Collision Warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Blind Spot Detection;

Brake Override System;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Price

Like with the Tiggo 4 Pro, the Tiggo 8 Pro is covered by Chery’s industry first 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty, as well as a standard five-year/150 000 km warranty plus a five-year/60 000 km service plan.