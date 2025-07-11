Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector

Mchunu has denied allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi.

The political pressure on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has intensified ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has launched an investigation into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against Mchunu on Sunday.

He accused Mchunu, among others, of corruption and collusion with criminal networks.

Mkhwanazi allegations against Mchunu

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu has links to controversial figures Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi.

Matlala was awarded a R360 million Saps health services tender last year, which was later terminated.

Matlala, who was arrested recently for attempted murder, will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court today for the case.

According to Mkhwanazi, both men played a role in persuading Mchunu to disband the political killings task team after it uncovered connections between the police, a drug syndicate, and members of the judiciary.

The task team was established by Ramaphosa in 2018 due to the escalation of politically related incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

Since its inception on 5 July 2018, it has dealt with at least 333 dockets of cases, including 134 cases that were reported between 2011 and June 2018, prior to its commencement.

Other cases include 171 murders, 50 attempted murders, 79 intimidation, 9 conspiracy to commit murder and 24 other cases.

At least R415 million has been spent on the team since 2018.

Mchunu issued a directive to the national commissioner regarding the disestablishment of the team. It will transition into the Murder and Robbery Unit within the Saps.

Mchunu has denied allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi.

Investigation scope

On Thursday, the PPSA confirmed its investigation into Mchunu, as requested by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

“In line with section 3(1) of EMEA, which provides that the Public Protector must investigate any alleged breach of the code of ethics on receipt of a complaint contemplated in section 4, you are hereby advised that the Public Protector has initiated an investigation into the allegations you have raised,” said the office.

The party laid at least four complaints against Mchunu, including allegations of enabling interference by outside parties in Saps operations, irregularly disbanding the Political Killings Task Team, unduly delaying and derailing investigations, and a conflict of interest in the awarding of a R360 million Saps contract to Matlala.

However, the Public Protector cautioned that the investigation into the matter would not be finalised within 30 days, “due to the number of issues raised in your complaint.”

“The Public Protector will therefore submit a report when the investigation has been finalised.

“We commit, in the circumstances, to make every effort to expedite the finalisation of the investigation and will accordingly continue to keep you apprised of the progress thereof.”

