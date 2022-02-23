Audi rolls out all-electric e-tron range in style

Citizen Reporter

Audi South Africa on Tuesday night officially introduced its all-electric e-tron range at a glitzy event in Cape Town.

The occasion was celebrated on palindrome date of 22.02.2022 as it represents a milestone moment for the Four Rings in officially introducing premium sustainable and all-electric mobility for South African consumers. This includes the arrival of the e-tron 55 SUV, e-tron 55 Sportback and S Sportback as well as the high performance and halo models, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The first Audi electric car to available locally will be the e-tron 55 First edition, which will go on sale in the second half of 2022. It will be available in limited numbers and for a limited time. Starting from a price of R1 745 000, it serves as entry point into the e-tron range at launch.

“Audi’s Night of Progress allowed us to proudly welcome six electric e-tron models right from the start. Never has any automotive brand anywhere in the world launched this many electric vehicles in one go. And so, Tuesday night was a historic moment not just for the Audi brand but for South Africa too,” said Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.

“We took the lead in progressing and contributing towards an electric future in South Africa. By accelerating our transition towards e-mobility, we are fully embracing Audi’s global mission in transforming towards being a provider of premium sustainable mobility and in line with our Brand’s global commitments towards the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Audi’s transition towards electric mobility has yielded positive results for the e-tron model range around the world already. Audi is the world market leader in the luxury electric vehicle market and offers the largest number of fully-electric models to its consumers around the globe.

Of the models launched on Tuesday night, Audi has sold over 52 000 units globally which represents two thirds of total Audi electric vehicle sales. With the best-selling model being the e-tron and e-tron Sportback range which has achieved greater success than any other popular fully electric competitor.

“From 2022 onwards, Audi South Africa is committed to grow the e-tron model range locally and will introduce at least one new electric model each year, to grow consumer choice and to demonstrate our commitment in securing a leading electric vehicle position within the premium automotive market from the start here in South Africa,” added Sauer.

Pricing

55 First edition – R1 745 000

55 advanced – R1 990 000

55 S line – R2 045 000

55 Sportback S line – R2 115 000

S Sportback – R2 425 000

GT – R2 715 000

RS e-tron – GT R3 300 000

All models are supported by a five year/100 000km Audi Freeway Maintenance Plan and an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.

