Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class launch edition

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) on Thursday announced a limited run launch edition of the new C-Class.

The sixth generation of the C-Class hit South African showrooms in December already, but its official launch was postponed due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, in addition to the C200 and C220d derivates, Mercedes-Benz is offering 400 units of the C200 Launch Edition 6. These will be available in two distinct colours, Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey, and will available on Agility Finance from R9 999 per month.

The new C-Class is built at three assembly plants around the world; Bremen, Beijing and East London. The facility in East London recently underwent upgrades of R13 billion in preparation of the new C-Class and to drastically reduces its carbon footprint.

ALSO READ: Stickered at last: Mercedes-Benz prices all-new C-Class

“The new C-Class is a sportive incarnation of luxury. It combines dynamic proportions with reduced design lines and sculptural surfaces. I have no doubt that the new C-Class will excite current and future customers with its wide range of high-tech features derived from the flagship S-Class,” said Mark Raine, Executive Director for MBSA.

The digitally advanced cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The C200 is powered by a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 150kW of power and 300Nm of torque, while the four-pot, 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill in the C220 produces 147kW/440Nm. In both derivatives, the power is sent to the rear wheels via 9G-Tronic transmission.

The C200 is claimed to sip 6.6L / 100 km and reach a top speed of 246 km/h, while the C220d’s fuel consumption is rated at 4.6L / 100 km with a top whack of 245 km/h. Both C-Class models can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 7.3 seconds.

According to Selvin Govender, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for MBSA, the C200 Edition 6 sports numerous visual accents to underline its exclusivity. These include AMG Line styling, AMG 19-inch wheels, panoramic sliding sunroof and Agility Control.

C-Class pricing

C200 – R849 000

C220d – R908 500

C200 Edition 6 – R917 380

Standard across the C-Class range is a two-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

For more information on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, click here.