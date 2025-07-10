Stellantis’ local assembly plans now involve three products

Of the two additional models, one will be a new energy product, while the identity of the third or its market placing wasn't confirmed.

Peugeot Landtrek will be joined by two additional products produced locally at the currently under construction plant in the Eastern Cape. Image: Peugeot

Stellantis has revised its plans for South Africa by announcing that its under-construction factory in the Coega Industrial Zone in Nelson Mandela Bay will no longer solely build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie.

Making the most

Part of a R3-billion investment for the production of 50 000 units annually, the deal, inked with the Department of Trade and Industry two years ago, had only been expected to involve complete knockdown (CKD) kit versions of the Landtrek for the local and export market by 2026.

Despite rumours at the time suggesting that Fiat might be another option when the third-generation Strada reverts to being a global model that same year, Stellantis South Africa CEO Mike Whitfield affirmed that the facility would instead be geared for two additional models alongside the Landtrek.

Addressing the media at Stellantis’ annual Media Connect event at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday (9 July), Whitfield said changes in the automotive landscape had made sole production of the Landtrek no longer viable if it wanted to fully utilise a factory claimed to produce as many as 90 000 units per year.

A total of three

Asked about the planned products, Whitfield stated that one would fall under the new energy vehicle category, before declining to comment on the third model.

Shown at the event, the C10 by Chinese start-up Leapmotor, which entered into a formal partnership with Stellantis last year, has hinted at a possible third model, although this is purely speculative and unconfirmed for the moment.

Whitfield, however, stated that the Landtrek, currently imported from China, will remain the core model once the factory commences assembly, now that the groundwork for the foundation has finished.

More later

Part of the conglomerate’s Dare Forward 2030 campaign, initial reports that the facility would become operational at the end of the year have now seemingly been pushed back, as assembly was expected to start next year.

While no details are available at the moment, expectations are that a clearer picture could emerge either before year-end or in early 2026.

