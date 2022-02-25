WATCH: What you need to know about new Ford Ranger Raptor

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Ford revealed the new Ranger Raptor with a bang this week, boldly proclaiming that it ”rewrites the rule book for off-road performance”.

Offered as an off-road performance vehicle, the Ford Ranger Raptor is the one bakkie in which the popular Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara have no rival for.

One of the biggest talking points around the second generation Raptor is it’s engine. As a result of customer demand, Ford will introduce a twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine to the Raptor. The mill produces an almighty 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque and is paired to a recalibrated version of the ten-speed automatic gearbox used in the standard Ford Ranger.

Although the exact specifications of the model which will be on offer in South Africa have not been announced yet, chances are that the detuned 212kW European version will be Mzansi-bound.

The current local Raptor is powered by a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre biturbo diesel engine producing 157kW/500Nm.

Apart from its powertrain, the new version also include several other enhancements over the first generation model. Highlights include:

Advanced permanent four-wheel drive system which includes an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case which combines with front and rear locking differentials

Upgraded suspension featruing Ford Performance-developed Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers

Unique exhaust notes which use electronics and a pair of valves within the pipes to provide a bespoke soundtrack. Four modes, Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja, can be selected

Am updated Terrain Management System which will feature three on-road modes, Normal, Slippery and Sport, and four off-road modes, Sand, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl and Baja

A tablet-like 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4 software, similar to what the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak will feature

Matrix LED headlights featuring dynamic bending lights, glare-free high beam and auto dynamic levelling

Unlike the current Ford Ranger Raptor, the new generation will not be built at the Ford Silverton Assembly Plant anymore, but in Thailand. The Silverton Plant will be producing the new Ford Ranger, new Everest and the new Volkswagen Amarok.

Ford will reveal the next generation Everest on 1 March. South African pricing, specifications and availability of the new Ford Ranger, Raptor and Everest are expected in the coming months.

