Finally out: Volkswagen ID. Buzz switch flicked

Charl Bosch

In the making since 2001 when the first concept bowed as the Microbus Concept Car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen, after three further concept model with various method of propulsion, have finally unveiled the production version of the spiritual successor to the original Type 2, the ID. Buzz.

Derived from the concept of the same name shown in 2017, the ID. Buzz, as evident by its name, forms part of Wolfsburg’s ID range of electric vehicle, meaning it uses the same MEB platform as the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6 and an all-electric powertrain with no internal combustion engine option.

Measuring 4 712 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 988 mm, the ID. Buzz stands 1 938 mm tall with its width extending 1 985 mm, the latter a gain of 81 mm over the outgoing T6.1.

Unlike the T7, the ID. Buzz won’t be offered with more than five seats. Instead, two derivatives will be available; the mentioned passenger model and the two or optional three-seat Cargo panel van that can accommodate a load of up to 3.9m3 behind the central partition.

As a comparison, luggage space in the ID. Buzz is rated at 1 121-litres, but folding the second row forward unlocks a total capacity of 2 205-litres.

Stylistically, the ID. Buzz is a clear nod not only to the concept, but also the Type 2 in that it sports a rounded front facia with a short overhang, an oversized Volkswagen logo affixed to the central headlight bar, dual sliding doors and three slats on the D-pillar said to pay homage to the vents used to aid cooling of the Type 2’s rear mounted air-cooled engine.

Four two-tone colour options will be provided as a further Type 2 tribute.

Sporting a rear light design seemingly taken from the much later T3, the ID. Buzz’s design is capped off by an expansive lower front air dam, 18, 20 or 21-inch alloy wheels and 18-inch steel wheels with unique covers on the Cargo.

As a means of paying further tribute to its ancestor, the colour palette of eleven hues includes four two-tone options; Lime Yellow, Energetic Orange, Starlight Blue and Bay Leaf Green, all contrasted by a Candy White upper section.

The monotone options comprise Candy White, Deep Black, Mono Silver, Energetic Orange, Line Yellow, Starlight Blue and Bay Leaf Green.

ID. Buzz Cargo will serve as the electric alternative to the new T7.

Inside, the ID. Buzz’s interior has been redesigned from that of the concept in eschewing the almost rectangular shape steering wheel and the freestanding tablet-like infotainment display jetting out from the centre console.

In their place, the ID. Buzz receives the multi-function wheel from other ID models, the ten-inch digital instrument cluster atop the steering column, a ten or optional twelve-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a touch-sensitive climate control strip.

While the dash on the concept adopted a minimalist design with most of functions and readouts located on the steering wheel, the production ID. Buzz’s facia is more “normal” in that it receives a pair vents located underneath the infotainment display and a storage area at the base.

Cargo will have a choice of two or three seats inside.

In place of the sliding tablet mechanism, the centre console is now occupied by a pair of cupholders and more storage slots with armrests being affixed to the seats.

As a first, the ID. Buzz can be specified with a vegan interior comprising a leather-like polyurethane covered steering wheel and a Seaqual yarn finish for the seats, floor and roofliner made out of recycled plastic bottles and plastics recovered from the ocean.

With a six-seat passenger model being planned for introduction next year, initial power for the ID. Buzz comes courtesy of a single rear mounted electric motor powered by an 82 kWh battery.

Interior has been redesigned from the concept shown five years ago.

Producing 150 kW, the ID. Buzz has a claimed top speed of 145 km/h and while Volkswagen didn’t close any range details, it did confirm a waiting time of 30 minutes from 5-80% using a 170 kW charging station.

Confirmed for Europe from May, production of the ID. Buzz will take place at Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle plant in Hanover, Germany with pricing to be announced later.

Despite Volkswagen’s announcement last year that a trail period using the ID.4 will commence in South Africa later this year, no plans are currently under afoot to bring the ID. Buzz to market in the long run.