Visually enhanced Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-Door revealed

With speculation still out as to when Mercedes-AMG will unveil the GT73e 4-Door, the automaker has introduced the updated version of the now lesser GT63 and GT63 S due in South Africa later this year.

Essentially the third line-up revision after last year’s rollout of the revised GT43 and GT53, plus the debut of the hybrid GT63 S E-Performance, the exterior changes take a keen eye to spot as they are largely subtle.

This includes the fitting of the same front apron as the E-Performance, wider air intakes with vertical instead of horizontal fins and two new colours; Spectral Blue Metallic and Spectral Blue Magno.

As before, buyers can also specify the AMG Night Package, the AMG Carbon Package or both.

Rear has not been changed at all

Previously an option, the AMG Ride Control+ system now comes standard, though with a revised Sport+ mode as well as a retuned Comfort setting.

New to the range are two special edition models with mainly cosmetic alterations as well as bespoke interior fittings.

For the simply titled AMG Special Edition, this involves the standard inclusion of the Night Package, black 21-inch 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels and a GT R-like Magno Green paint finish, as well as sport seats trimmed in titanium grey pearl/black Nappa leather with yellow stitching, Edition badges and illuminated AMG door sills backlit in green to match the exterior.

The second addition comes in the way of the Manufaktur option that focuses more on luxury.

Finished in Rubellite Red Metallic, its other bespoke exterior changes include the AMG chrome package, the same 21-inch wheels as the Special Edition, albeit in a silver sheen finish, and inside, open-pore ash wood veneer, a two-tone fine Nappa leather steering wheel and Nappa leather neva grey/black seats.

Up front, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 remains as is with outputs of 430kW/800Nm in the GT63 and 470kW/900Nm in the GT63 S.

Aside from a number of new trim piece options, the interior has remained unchanged.

Paired to the 9G MCT gearbox with drive going to all four wheels via the AMG optimised 4Matic+ system, the GT63 will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and top out at 310 km/h, while the GT63 S will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 3.2 second before levelling out at 315 km/h.

Pricing and local availability will be announced at a later stage.