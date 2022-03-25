WATCH: New Ford Ranger makes dramatic first appearance in South Africa

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The Blue Oval gave South Africans the first glimpse of the new Ford Ranger on Tuesday, but local buyers will have to wait a bit longer before they can own on of theses impressive-looking bakkies.

The next generation Ford Ranger, which will like its predecessor be built at the Silverton Plant, is expected to be available to South African before the end of the year. No date, price or specifications has been announced yet.

Ford showcased pre-production units of both the Ranger in SuperCab guise and new Everest, which is also expected locally before the end of the year, to the media at its Silverton facilities this week.

Members of the media were only given a few minutes to inspect both.

Being pre-production models, the exact specification as they appear in the video might not be the that available on the models that will be offered in South Africa.

What Neale Hill, managing director of Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, did confirm, was the power outputs of the highly-anticipated new 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine that will be offered on both the new Ford Ranger and Everest.

The 184 kW of power and 600 Nm of torque that the V6 will produce will give the new Ranger an edge over its fierce rival, the Toyota Hilux.

The power outputs are higher than even the new Hilux GR-S Toyota plans to roll out locally later this year.

The bi-turbo and single turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine will be carried over from the existing Ranger.

The former will produce 155kW/500Nm, while two states of tune will be available in the single turbo; 110kW/350Nm and 125kW/405Nm.

