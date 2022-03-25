Mercedes celebrates 55 years of AMG with tribute edition G63

Charl Bosch

With 2022 marking 55 years of the company founded by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher on the outskirts of Stuttgart, Mercedes-AMG has celebrated the occasion by revealing a special edition G63.

Simply called the Edition 55, the tribute edition of Benz’s iconic off-roader receives a series of bespoke exterior and interior fittings otherwise not offered as standard.

Externally, these include the fitting of the AMG Night Package II, cross-spoke matte Tantalum Grey 22-inch AMG alloy wheels, the AMG badge in the form of a decal at the base of the doors, a silver chrome AMG lettered fuel filler cap and a choice of two colours; Opalite Bright White and Obsidian Black Metallic.

… one of the biggest being the 22-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the bespoke touches comprise matte carbon inserts, illuminated stainless AMG branded door sills, the AMG Performance steering wheel trimmed in Dinamica micro-fibres, AMG velour floor mats with red stitching and AMG seats finished in two-tone black/red Nappa leather.

Rounding the interior and indeed the Edition 55 off, the mentioned mats receive red Edition 55 lettering, while AMG 55 lettering adorns the base of the steering wheel.

Arriving 23 years after the first AMG tuned G-Class, the iconic G55 that initially made use of a normally aspirated 5.5-litre V8 outputting 260kW/525Nm, the Edition 55 is unchanged from the conventional G63 underneath the bonnet.

Red/black leather interior is standard, along with special badges and matte carbon inserts.

That means the retention of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that produces 430kW/850Nm. Paired to the nine-speed TCT gearbox, the Edition 55, like its sibling, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds before reaching a limited top speed of 220 km/h.

Priced from €198 243 (R3 180 073) in Germany, an increase of €17 850 (R286 337) over the standard G63, the Edition 55 is now available for ordering until the closing of books in October.

For now, it remains bespoke to Europe and the United States with the latter’s allocation limited to 55 units. As such, no plans are currently in place to bring the Edition 55 to South Africa.