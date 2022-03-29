Caddy rivalling Mercedes-Benz T-Class teased ahead of 26 April reveal

Charl Bosch

Previewed in 2020 via a single teaser image, only to be revealed the following year in EQT concept form, Mercedes-Benz has now confirmed 26 April as the unveiling date for the new T-Class van.

In addition to the date, the three-pointed star also provided a teaser of the upscale version of the Citan, showing a C-Class inspired front-end rather than the familiar EQ language portrayed by the concept.

Touted as being for “those who need plenty of space, but still want to drive a vehicle with compact outer dimensions”, the T-Class is will however be based on the same underpinnings as the Citan, which is spun-off the Renault Kangoo as per Benz’s partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The fourth model to emerge from the joint venture after the Kangoo, Citan and Nissan Townstar, the T-Class, which will take aim at the Volkswagen Caddy and its sibling, the Ford Tourneo Connect, is set to feature a more upmarket interior and greater comfort than being skewed towards load hauling.

Effectively the junior version of the V-Class derived from the Vito, the T-Class, according to Mercedes-Benz, “combines a sporty and emotional design with a spacious and variable interior, practical sliding doors and the comfort, connectivity, high-quality appeal and safety typical of Mercedes”.

Unlikely to change though are the choice of engines shared with the Citan, Kangoo and Townstar, which is likely to consist out of the higher-end 1.5-litre turbodiesel and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

The EQT concept will become a production reality after the T-Class’ reveal.

In the case of the latter, used in various Nissan and Renault products, as well as in the A-Class, CLA, GLA and GLB, output is rated at 96kW/240Nm with the Renault made oil-burner outputting 85kW/270Nm. A choice of two transmissions are expected, a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch.

As exhibited in concept form, the T-Class will lead to the introduction of a production EQT poised to offer the same or a touch more range than the 285 km projected for the all-electric eCitan due out this year.

While full details are expected at the official launch, and more than likely before in the form of leaks, the T-Class, like the Citan, won’t be coming to South Africa just yet.