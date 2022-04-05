Muscled-up Hyundai i30 N and Kona N priced

Charl Bosch

With its N brand previously limited to a single model, the manual-only i30 N, Hyundai has officially broadened the footprint of its performance division by revealing spec and price details of the revised model in question, as well as the newly made Kona N.

i30 N

Unveiled just under two years ago, the facelift i30 N arrives sporting not only reworked styling, but also more power as well as an automatic gearbox as standard.

As with its predecessor, only the flagship N Performance is offered for South Africa, albeit without the suffix as part of its name, meaning it jettisons the 184kW/353Nm produced by the tweaked 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Instead, outputs increase to 206kW/392Nm with Hyundai claiming a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds thanks to the standard inclusion of launch control.

Centre to the availability of the latter is the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which replaces the pre-facelift model’s six-speed manual entirely.

The sole option for the Kona N as well, the wet-clutch ‘box sports three driving modes in addition to the five conventional drive settings, Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom, with the latter featuring four of its own, namely Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+.

Humorously titled N Grin Contol, the most extreme setting, which Hyundai calls N Grin Shift, features the i30 N’s full power and torque being unleashed for 20 seconds when shifting up.

At the other end of the scale, the slightly more restrained N Power Shift engages with application of 90% throttle, while N Track Sense Shift recalibrates the ‘box and steering based on driving behaviour and road conditions in order to provide a track feel.

Departing further from its predecessor, Hyundai has retuned the electric power steering, stiffened up the suspension and fitted an active variable exhaust system as well as an electronic limited slip differential.

As part of the Performance package, the i30 N rides as standard on 19-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero tyres the conventional model omits.

Also included are red N branded brake calipers with upgraded discs, bespoke data readouts within the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the new N Performance front seats that are heated and trimmed in leather/suede with blue stitching.

In terms of specification, the i30 N receives the following as standard:

heated faux leather multi-function steering wheel;

automatic climate control;

six-speaker sound system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

wireless smartphone charger;

electric front seats;

keyless entry;

rain sense wipers;

push-button start;

auto on/off LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

panoramic sunroof;

reverse camera;

Cruise Control;

Pre-Collision Avoidance Assist;

front and rear parking sensors;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Rear Seat Alert;

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist;

Driver Attention Warning;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Follow Assist

Kona N

Kona N arrives as the N division’s first ever crossover/SUV.

Rumoured at one point to be all-wheel-drive, the very much front-wheel-drive Kona N officially serves as the N division’s first performance crossover/SUV, with its specification on the power front being identical to the i30 N.

Sitting 10 mm lower to the ground than the regular Kona, the N, which ticks the scales at 1 510 kg versus the i30 N’s 1 455 kg, will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds with the assistance of launch control, and top out at 240 km/h.

Kona N is mounted as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Like the i30 N, the eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box boasts the same N Grin Control system, in additional to three traction settings; Snow, Mud and Sand.

Compared to the i30 N, the Kona receives a 10.25-inch infotainment system with model specific readouts and graphics, Heads-Up Display, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control and Vehicle Stability Management.

Manual gearbox was considered for the Kona N.

Carried over from the i30 N are the 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero tyres and specification items, comprising:

heated and electric sport front seats;

rain sense wipers;

panoramic sunroof;

LED on/off headlights;

push-button start;

automatic climate control with rear vents;

six-speaker sound system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

keyless entry;

wireless smartphone charger;

reverse camera;

heated leather steering wheel;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Rear Seat Alert;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist;

Driver Attention Warning;

Lane Departure Assist;

Lane Follow Assist;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Price

On the colour front, both models are offered with four hues; Atlas White, Phantom Black, Dark Knight and Performance Blue. For the i30 N, the red hue adopts the Engine Red designation, while on the Kona N, the Ignite Red moniker is used.

A seven-year/200 000 km warranty and five-year/75 000 km service plan is included with both model’s sticker price of R749 900.