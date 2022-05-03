Volkswagen South Africa celebrates one-millionth export Polo

Motoring Reporter

The Volkswagen plant in Uitenhage, now known as Kariega, has officially produced its one-millionth, export market Polo.

Bound for the United Kingdom, the millionth Polo takes the number of models made at the facility since 2002 to 1 292 793.

In total, 4 181 031 Polos have so far been assembled since the Seat Cordoba derived models bearing the Polo Classic and Playa names began rolling out of the plant in 1996.

At present, the Polo is exported to 38 countries with the Kariega Plant being the only facility in the world that produces the Polo GTI in right-hand-drive.

“Given the current climate, with the pandemic and the semi-conductor crisis, this milestone is an especially strong moment for VWSA,” Chairman and Managing Director Robert Cisek said.

“VWSA is the biggest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay and a significant player when it comes to exports from this region.

“As a corporate citizen in Kariega and the Bay, and as the VWSA family, we are proud to have achieved this milestone and we look forward to the next million mark. I would like to thank every employee who has contributed to this achievement,” Cisek concluded.