Local motorsport returns with a flourish at Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

A total of 154 drivers in seven separate racing categories braved freezing conditions at the Zwartkops Raceway on Saturday, during a round of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival series.



Topping events were three races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Charl Arangies (Stradale Lamborgini Gallardo) took the opening heat from Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Lexus V8), Mikaeel Pitamber (Pablo Clark Ferrari 458) and Xolile Letlaka (Stradale McLaren 650S).



Letlaka spun his McLaren in race two, leaving the 16-year old Pitamber to win from Arangies, Morgenrood and Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari 430). Race three saw Arangies back in the winner’s spot, followed by Pitamber, Du Toit and Morgenrood.



The day’s largest field was supplied by the Pozidrive VW Challenge brigade, with 33 cars facing the starter in race one.

FAST ELDER. Old-timer Harry Arangies took his Stradale Nissan 370Z to victories in both Car Care Clinic 111 GT races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) took the victory, leading home Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and Waldie Meintjies (AllWagen Polo). Atkinson repeated his feat in race two, this time followed by Wayne Masters, Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo) and Bevin Masters.



Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema) won the first DOE Formula Vee race, leading home Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema), MD Bester (Titan Premium Rhema) and Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza). Van den Berg took the second heat as well, followed by Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Schriks and MD Bester.



The opening Car Care Clinic Superhatch race went to Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), in front of Brett Garland (AutObarn Honda Civic), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz) and Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa). Du Toit led Garland home in race two as well, this time followed by Graeme Nathan (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) and Werner Pieterse (Volkswagen Polo).

CONSISTENT. Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) won both the Pozidrive VW Challenge races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Cyril Jacobs (Volkswagen Corrado) took the first Silver Cup 2.0 race from Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe Turbo), Dewald Brummer (MAD Volkswagen Polo) and Evert Seyffert (Mazda RX-8 Spaceframe). Ishmael Peck (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) won race two, ahead of Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Cyril Jacobs and Riaan Draper (Blessed Wheels Peugeot 206).

The new Thunder Sports category delivered a decent starting lineup of a dozen cars, with the first race going to Jonathan du Toit (Opel Astra V8), ahead of Pieter Zeely (Zeely Autitors Speads), Gerald Wright (Sports 2000) and Robyn Kriel (T-Rex Cobra). Du Toit won race two as well, followed by Wright, Dean Wolson (Sports 2000) and Robyn Kriel.

Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 370Z) won the first Car Care Clinic 111 GT race, followed by Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4) and Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda). Scholtz dropped out of race two leaving Arangies to win from Du Toit, Lenard Archer (Hyundai Getz) and Lawrence.

The next round of the 2021 Extreme Festival will be at the East London Grand Prix circuit on 28 August.