East London braces for Extreme Festival motorsport storm

Andre De Kock

After a drawn out, Covid-19-induced waiting period, South Africa’s premier circuit racing show will return to the country’s fastest racing circuit this weekend.

The occasion will be round four of this year’s National Extreme Festival series at the East London Grand Prix circuit.

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Global Touring Cars, with the top championship contenders separated by just a handful of points.

Currently Robert Wolk leads the title chase in his Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla, marginally ahead of Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Autozone Ford Focus) and Scott Temple (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla).

Rounding out the entry list will be Lee Thompson (Universal BMW 2 Series) and Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Toyota Corolla).

Leyton Fourie (Universal Polo) and Arnold Neveling (Stradale Polo) should be front runners in the Volkswagen Polo Cup races. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

Running behind the GTC cars will be a full field of SupaCup vehicles, with probable race winners Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Dawie Joubert (Rembrandt SupaPolo), Rui Campos (Campos SupaPolo) and Mikaeel Pitamber (Toys R Us SupaPolo).

The Volkswagen Polo Cup brigade will bring 19 cars to the party, led by drivers like Leyton Fourie (Universal Polo), Arnold Neveling (Stradale Polo), Keegan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Polo), Nathan Hammond (Trinity Polo) and Shivesh Bissoon (Dunlop Polo).

Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale) must be the man to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 races. His closest adversaries include the likes of Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Josh le Roux (Mygale), Alex Vos (Ecurie Zoo Van Diemen) and Ewan Holtzhausen (Total Plastics Mygale).

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) and Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10) could fight for Kawasaki Masters victories, Picture: Paul Bedford.

Other drivers who could surprises include Andrew Schofield (Fly Safair Mygale), brothers Antwan and Gerard Geldenhuys in their Abacus Divisions Mygales, and Brendan Tracey (Investchem Mygale).

Defending champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) should start as winning favourite in the Kawasaki Masters races.

Challenging him will be riders like Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10), David Enticott (Sarum ZX10), Teddy Brooke (Kawasaki ZX10), Ruaan Oberholzer (Kawasaki ZX10), Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10) and Brian Bontekoning (Kawasaki ZX10).

Due to prevailing Covid-19 adjusted lockdown regulations, spectators will not be allowed at the event.