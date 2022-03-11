Einkamerer, Garbini sets pace on epic day of BMW racing

Citizen Reporter

The season’s first round of the Historic and Inland Championship took place at Red Star Raceway on Saturday 5 March and the BMW ///M Performance Parts Series was the top draw card on an epic day of varied entertainment.

Qualifying

In qualifying, William Einkamerer put his BTAS BMW E92 335i in pole position ahead of Fabio Fedetto (BMW F82 M4).

Despite gearbox problems, Andreas Meier (#TrainedAmateurs BMW E36 STC) was able to put in a lap good enough for pole position in Class B, with Carlo Garbini (Kimbo Coffee BMW E46 328i Turbo) in second place.

Salvi Gualtieri (Savspeed / Eataly Foods BMW E36 328i Turbo) was a notable absentee with a computer box issue side-lining him for the day, alongside Thomas Potgieter (Stone Hill Properties BMW F82 M4). Potgieter suffered a big crash in Friday practice when a faulty calliper left him with no brakes at over 200km/h at the end of the long straight that completes the clockwise lap of the circuit. The off-track excursion came to a halt near a new petrol station being erected in the grounds at RSR. Shaken and bruised, Potgieter nonetheless managed to watch proceedings from the sidelines on Saturday.

Carlo Garbini in action. Picture: racepics.co.za

Lyle Ramsay (Fuchs Lubricants / Rich Racing BMW E36 330i) was looking good with pole in Class C, some way ahead of Trevor Long (Roof Surgeon BMW E36 M3), who nevertheless was looking purposeful.

In Class D, Shane Grobler (Mayfair Gearbox BMW E30 330i) did a sterling job of heading the field with Varish Ganpath (Prodigy BMW E46 330ci Turbo) right behind him, all set and ready for two good races the pair were to enjoy later in the day.

Bernard de Gouveia (de Gouveia Accountants BMW E36 330i) led the Class E trio consisting of Nicholas Fischer (Inside Active Group BMW E36 328i), Bertie Rietveld (Bertie Rietveld Knives BMW E36 328i) and himself.

Race 1

A late start saw the field roar off the grid well into the afternoon and Einkamerer was immediately off into the distance not to be troubled for the eight laps that followed. Behind him it was the usual hustle and bustle between a very competitive field.

Meier took the Class B lead followed closely by Jan Eversteyn (African Surprise BMW E46 M3) and Garbini. Young Nicholas van Zyl (RSR BMW E36 328i Turbo) was also keeping a close eye on the trio.

In Class C, Ramsay was soon in control with Trevor Long and Troy Cochran (Arrow Automotive BMW E36 M3) enjoying a good scrap of their own. Further back Hein van der Merwe was trying to make headway in the distinctly liveried Stigworx BMW E36 328i Turbo sporting the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag on its roof, in support of the beleaguered nation.

Trevor Long raced to a second and third place finish respectively in Race 1 and 2. Picture: racepics.co.za

Grobler and Ganpath were making good on their promise from Class D qualifying and were keeping each other busy.

De Gouveia was leading Class E with Fischer hot on his heels. Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed / Pick n Pay Oakfields BMW E90 335i) was making his way through the field after starting at the back of the grid in his much faster Class B entry.

Meier then started to drop back into the clutches of Van Zyl and Garbini when his gears started playing tricks on him again. He recovered to resume the battle with the Class B leaders. Post-race, a gear position sensor was found to be the culprit.

ALSO READ: Killarney readying itself for Extreme Festival season opener

Alan Hilligenn (C3 Shared Services BMW E46 328i Turbo) then had a big off due to another brake failure which resulted in extensive damage to the front of his immaculate orange car.

Newcomer Arrie van der Berg (A&A Dealings E36 M3 Turbo) was furiously making his way through the field when a series of spins caused much mayhem and despair to those around him in the lower ranks and he eventually retired for the day with an overheating engine.

After eight lively laps, Einkamerer took the win ahead of Garbini and Jan Eversteyn.

Ramsay was largely untroubled in Class C, with Long and Cochran enjoying a good race too and taking second and third respectively. Van der Merwe dropped down the order with a broken engine mounting.

In Class D, Grobler just pipped Ganpath for the win with newcomer Riaan Lubbe (BMW E36 328i) some way down in third.

De Gouveia claimed the Class E win, ahead of Fischer and Rietveld.

Results

Class A

William Einkamerer – 02:02.579 Fabio Fedetto – 02:04.252

Class B

Carlo Garbini – 02:04.030 Jan Eversteyn – 02:06.713 Andreas Meier – 02:04.151

Class C

Lyle Ramsay – 02:07.796 Trevor Long – 02:09.608 troy Cochran – 02:10.578

Class D

Shane Grobler – 02:12.687 Varish Ganpath – 02:12.111 Riaan Lubbe – 02:13.732

Class E

Bernard de Gouveia – 02:19.451 Nicholas Fischer – 02:20.172 Bertie Rietveld – 02:25.082

Race 2

With darkness fast approaching, due to a programme that had run late for quite some time, the BMW field ended the day’s proceedings and set off for the next race.

Einkamerer again reeled off eight laps and won without too much effort, with Fedetto finishing runner-up and completing a good day. Behind them however a classic was brewing.

It was a one-two for Shane Grobler at Red Star. Picture: racepics.co.za

Van Zyl initially led Class B and resolutely held off Meier, Eversteyn and Garbini. However, the trio of grizzled veterans eventually passed the young former champion who was struggling with fuel surge and then a troublesome gearbox. Garbini went on to win from the German and Eversteyn.

In Class C, Van der Merwe led Mish-Al Sing (TuneTech BMW E30 325is) with Cochran, Ramsay and Long chasing furiously. Sing relieved Van der Merwe of the lead, with Cochran and Long right behind him, with Ramsay retiring with an absent fan belt.

Sing had ended heat 1 with a broken accelerator cable, but came back to win a thriller with Cochran and Long a whisker behind him, the pair having enjoyed a fruitful day.

Nicholas Herbst (Green House Solar BMW E90 330i) initially led Manny Ribeiro (BMW Car Club BMW E46 330i Touring) and Lubbe in Class B. The latter then ran off the road at turn 1 and soon retired.

Ganpath and Grobler were relentless in their pursuit of the class leaders, and eventually finished first and second ahead of Herbst. Vigen Naidu (SA Auto Tech BMW E36 M3) again impressed with another solid finish in fourth as he garners experience in his debut season.

Fischer took the Class E honours, with De Gouveia retiring with a broken alternator. Rietveld was a non-starter after feeling unwell.

Nicholas Fischer in action. Picture: racepics.co.za

Lorenzo Gualtieri again retired with a fuel pump problem which also plagued him in the first race.

Dawie Olivier (International Race Supplies BMW E30 M3) had a somewhat dismal day, after not starting heat 1 with a suspension problem and ending heat 2 prematurely after contact with another competitor.

Results

Class A

William Einkamerer – 02:03.534 Fabio Fedetto – 02:03.892

Class B

Carlo Garbini – 02:05.153 Andreas Meier – 02:04.824 Jan Eversteyn – 02:05.42

Class C

Mish-al Sing – 02:10.893 Troy Cochran – 02:09.991 Trevor Long – 02:09.451

Class D

Varish Ganpath – 02:11.530 Shane Grobler – 02:13.154 Nicholas Herbst – 02:12.921

Class E

Nicholas Fischer – 02:21.539 Bernard de Gouveia – 02:20.564

The fastest Lap of the day belonged to Einkamerer (02:03.534), while Garbini earned the driver of the day accolade for his consistent performance of late and double race win in this round of the championship.

An extensive two-month break now follows, after which the Red Star Raceway will host a Regional Extreme Festival on 14 May. It will see round 4 of this fiercely contested BMW Series as part of the day’s proceedings.

For more information on the BMW Car Club Gauteng, click here.