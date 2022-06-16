Cheryl Kahla

Formula 1 (F1) will be returning to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. Here’s when to watch Free Practices, Qualifying, and the race.

Despite Mercedes’ troubles and team boss Toto Wolff comments on Hamilton’s W13’s porpoising issues, it’s all systems go for this weekend.

Canadian Grand Prix F1 race

Free Practice, Qualifying and race schedule

Free Practice sessions will be screened on SuperSport Channel 215 and will take place at the following South African times:

Free Practice 1 – 20:00 on Friday (17 June)

Free Practice 2 – 23:00 on Friday (17 June

Free Practice 3 – 19:00 on Saturday (18 June)

The Qualifying can be viewed on SuperSport on Saturday at 22:00. Meanwhile, the Canadian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, 19 June at 20:00.

What happened at Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

World champion Max Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a potentially key moment of the title race after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured another dose of raceday misery.

Sergio Perez had jumped pole sitter Leclerc to the first turn before Verstappen took control as first the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and then Leclerc retired with engine problems.

George Russell took third with teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes who suffered badly from bouncing on the streets of Baku this weekend.

Canadian Grand Prix history

2008

Hamilton’s porpoising issues

As reported by The Citizen’s F1 columnist John Floyd in March – after initial testing in Barcelona – wrote about Lewis Hamilton’s “uncontrollable porpoising”.

Floyd explains: “Many of the teams appear to have placated the violent movement but very few have found an absolute cure. Mercedes face continuing issues, particularly when track surfaces are undulating as witnessed in Monaco and Baku”.

More from John Floyd here.

1995

1995 Canadian GP: Alesi secures his first and only victory in #F1, driving the stunning 412T2! #essereFerrari ???????? #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/n36sBX2I4y— Paul McGinnes ???? (@PaulMcG92) June 16, 2022

1988

On 12 June in 1988, Ayrton won his first Canadian Grand Prix (from pole).#Senna#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/C3BaKObf01— Ayrton Senna Tribute (@F1_AyrtonSenna) June 16, 2022

1985

#OnThisDay in ’85 Michele Alboreto won the #CanadianGP, in a Ferrari bearing #27, the race number made famous by the Ferrari driver after whom the circuit had been renamed, the great Gilles Villeneuve. Pic by Ercole Colombo: what a flaming’ gorgeous car the 156/85 was. pic.twitter.com/j3liz204H2— Matt Bishop ????️‍???? (@TheBishF1) June 16, 2022

