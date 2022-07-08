Austrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and schedule: Verstappen takes pole

Cheryl Kahla

After what can only be described as one of the most dramatic races last week, the Formula 1 circuit is ready for round 11 at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

The excitement is coming to the Red Bull Ring race track – a 4.3 km rollercoaster in the Styrian Mountains in Spielberg.

UPDATED: Leading the way today into the Quali is Max Verstappen with a lap time of 1:06:302, followed by Charles Leclerc with 1:06:557, and George Russell with 1:06:702.

Meanwhile, Hamilton crashed into the barriers at Turn 7. His car sustained heavy damage to the front right side.

Hamilton is out of the car after going into the barriers at Turn 7

Austrian Grand Prix F1

What to expect ahead of the race

During last year’s race on this track, Max Verstappen crossed the line 17 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ Valterri Bottas and 20 in front of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The Red Bull Ring in Austria. Photo: F1

Following his maiden victory at Silverstone, though, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is not to be ignored, with the same applying to teammate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 Motorsports boss Ross Brawn met with the 10 team principals on Friday.

One of the topics on the agenda was the ‘enhanced controls’ introduced by the FIA in Canada. The measures will continue while several proposed actions pertaining to the 2023 Technical Regulations were also discussed.

Free Practice, Qualifying and race schedule

Free Practice sessions will be screened on SuperSport Channel 215 and will take place at the following South African times:

Free Practice 1 : 13:30 on Friday 8 July

: 13:30 on Friday 8 July Qualifying: 17:00 on Friday 8 July

17:00 on Friday 8 July Free Practice 2: 12:30 on Saturday 9 July

12:30 on Saturday 9 July Sprint Race: 16:30 on Saturday, 9 July

The Qualifying can be viewed on F1 TV or SuperSport. Meanwhile, the race itself will take place on Sunday, 10 July at 3pm.

What happened at the British Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver, Zhou Guanyu, has escaped potential serious injuries after being involved in a horror accident that led to the delay of this afternoon’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Starting ninth on the grid, the third placed finisher in last year’s Formula 2 feeder series found himself on the inside, and in the wrong place, a few hundred metres from the start of the race that has subsequently been restarted.

