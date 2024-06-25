National Extreme Festival bringing the heat to the Friendly City

Series' second visit to the coast since the season opener in Cape Town promises to be action packed.

Jean-Pierre van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI) could provide surprises during Saturday’s Touring Car races at Aldo Scribante. Picture; Dave Ledbitter.

South Africa’s premier motorsport show will perform in the Eastern Cape this Saturday, with the Aldo Scribante circuit near Gqeberha to host round four of the National Extreme Festival.

Touring Cars

Heading up events will be two South African Touring Cars races running in front of SupaCup heats to form a grid of 16 cars.

Pre-event victory favourites must include Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla), Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) and Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla).

Also able to mount podiums should be Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Starlet), Jean-Pierre van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Schofield (BMW 128ti).

Keegan Campos will be one of the contenders for victory in the SupaCup series along with Jonothan Mogotsi and Charl Visser. Picture. Dave Ledbitter.

Bradley Liebenberg (Toyota Starlet SupaCup) should be the favourite in the SupaCup category, challenged by people like Jonothan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Nicolas Vostanis (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo, Karah Hill (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Dean Venter (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Tate Bishop (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Two wheels

Greame van Breda should be the man to beat in the Kawasaki ZX10 Master Cup events, pursued by Hein McMahon, James Barson, Ian Harwood, Johan le Roux, Abrie Marais, David Enticott and Damion Purificati.

Supercars

Mark du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan) will look to take top honours in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars series. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

The event’s quickest lap times should be achieved during the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races, where Johathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan GT3), Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Arangies (Porsche 911 GT3 RS), Xolile Letlaka (Lamborghini Huracan), Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 GT3 LMS) and Ricardo Giannoccaro (Audi R8 GT4 LMS) should be front runners.

Polo brigade

The CompCare Polo Cup races should see Rory Atkinson face off against Jason Loosemore, Luigi Ferro, Charl Smalberger, Mike Barbaglia, Ethan Coetzee, Elna Croeser, Derick Smalberger, John Kruger and Hannes Scheepers.

Single-seaters

Jagger Robertson should be the combination to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jagger Robertson should be the combination to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 races, chased by the likes of Alex Vos, Shrien Naidoo, Renzo Ribeiro, Ian Schofield, Graham Hepburn and Storm Lanfear.

GR Cup

Front runners in the Toyota GR Cup races for the GR86s must include Setshaba Mashingo, Dawie van der Merwe, Kent Swart, Ryan Naicker and Dylan Pragji (Toyota 86).

Top drivers in the GR Corolla media challenge will include championship leader Sean Nurse, Alex Shahini, Hannes Visser, The Citizen‘s Jaco van der Merwe, Bernie Hellberg and motoring influencer Kumbi Mtshakazi.

How much?

Admission will cost R100 per adult, with kids under the age of going in for free.

