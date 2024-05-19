National Extreme Festival delivers on action promise at Zwartkops

Series now leaves the highveld for its second coastal visit to Aldo Scribante and East London next time around.

Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla) took a victory and a second place in the Touring Car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

A large number of spectators were treated to brilliant motorsport at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, when the venue hosted round three of the National Extreme Festival.

Touring Cars

Top billing belonged to the South African Touring Cars, where race one went to Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) ahead of Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Schofield (BMW 128ti).

Wolk got involved in a shunting match halfway through race two, leaving spinning cars, lots of dust and a victory for van Rooyen. He was followed by Van der Watt, Schofield and Wolk.

SupaCup

Johathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo) led home the first SupaCup category, followed by Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Bradley Liebenberg (Toyota Starlet SupaCup) and Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Johathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Keegan Campos took turns to win the respective SupaCup races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Campos won race two, followed by Mogotsi, Liebenberg and Visser.

Supercars

The opening Dunlop Supercar race went to Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan) ahead of Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 GT3), Charl Arangies (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Gianni Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R Nismo).

Both of the Dunlop Supercar races went to Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

White and du Toit took the first two places again in race two, this time chased to the flag by Arangies, Xolile Letlaka (Lamborghini Huracan), Giannoccaro and Marius Jackson (Audi R8).

Polo Cup

Jason Loosemore won the opening Astron Energy Polo Cup race from Mo Karodia and Ethan Coetzee. Race two went to Nathan Victor followed by Karodia and Loosemore.

Loosemore then went on to win race three from Karodia and Coetzee.

Volkswagen Rookie Cup

Judd Bertholdt won both the Volkswagen Rookie Cup races from Dhvyen Naidoo, with Jayden Goosen and Uzair Khan in the respective third places.

Two-wheels

Two-wheeler ace Clinton Seller won the first SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters race, setting a new Zwartkops category lap record of one min 02.569 seconds.

He was followed by Hein McMahon, Trevor Westman and Jason Lamb (Tyremart PE ZX10).

Then, with three laps left in race two, Seller got his head down, scraped his knee and elbow sliders and broke his own new record twice en route to the flag. He left it at one minute 02. 372 minutes, followed by McMahon, Lamb and Westman.

Single-seaters

Jagger Robertson (Mygale) won both the Investchem F1600 races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jagger Robertson (Mygale) won both the Investchem F1600 races from KC Ensor Smith (Mygale), with Karabo Malemela (Mygale) and Siyabonga Mankonwana (Mygale) in the respective final podium places.

