National Extreme Festival leaves Killarney on a red hot note

Penultimate round of this year's series saw a number of championships being decided as well.

Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) won both of Saturday’s Touring Car races at Killarney, tightening his hold on this year’s premier South African circuit racing championship. Picture: Brandsponential.

The weather was beautiful, the people arrived in their masses, and they were hugely entertained.

That is how Capetonians will fondly remember Saturday’s seventh round of the National Extreme Festival at the Western Cape Killarney circuit.

Touring Cars

The first heat for the South African Touring Cars was led from start to finish by pole-sitter Robert Wolk in BMW 128ti.

Taking second was Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI) from Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Andrew Schofield (BMW 128ti), Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla) and Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla).

ALSO READ: Killarney ready for penultimate National Extreme Festival round

Starting from the back of the grid in race two, Wolk took the BMW through the field in seven laps to notch up a perfect score for the day.

He was chased to the flag by van der Watt, Pretorius, Van Rooyen and Schofield.

SupaCup

The first SupaCup race went to Tate Bishop (Volkswagen SupaPolo), followed by Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Bradley Liebenberg (Toyota Supa Starlet).

Jonathan Mogotsi won the second SupaPolo race. Picture: Brandsponential.

Keegan Campos crashed out of the second SupaCup race after being muscled in the back straight by another competitor.

That left Mogotsi to win from Liebenberg, Tate Bishop (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Visser, Jean-Pierre van der Walt (Volkswagen SupaPolo)and Nicholas Vostanis (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

The opening Astron Energy Polo Cup race went to Jason Loosemore ahead of Kyle Visser, Charl Smalberger and Rory Atkinson.

The opening Astron Energy Polo Cup race went to Jason Loosemore. Picture: Brandsponential.

Visser won race two from Atkinson, Ethan Coetzee and Hannes Scheepers.

Race three was taken by veteran Smalberger followed by Visser, Loosemore and Atkinson.

Single-seaters

Jagger Robertson (Mygale) took the opening Investchem F1600 race ahead of Jason Coetzee (Mygale), Alex Vos (Mygale) and KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale).

Robertson and Coetzee finished first and second in race two as well, chased to the flag by Shrien Naidoo (Mygale) and Karabo Maklemela (Mygale).

Supercars

The pole-sitting Porsche 911 GT2 RS of Franco Scribante slowed and stopped on the first lap of the first Dunlop Extreme Supercar race.

That left Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan) to win ahead of Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan) and Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan).

Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS GT3) drove brilliantly to win the day’s second Dunlop Extreme Supercar race. Picture: Brandsponential.

Arnold Neveling, who started stone last in his Audi R8 GT3, blasted through the field to take fourth place.

Neveling made no mistakes in race two, leading all the way in front of White, du Toit and Charl Arangies (Porsche 911 GT3 RS).

Two wheels

The opening SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters race was red-flagged when Trevor Westman, Damien Purificati and Ian Harwood all fell on the fifth lap.

Westman suffered concussion plus a broken leg and was ferried to hospital.

After the restart, Allan Venter won from David Enticott, Hein MacMahon and Graeme van Breda.

Venter, Enticott and MacMahon occupied the podium again after race two, this time followed by a rejuvenated Purificati.

Series finale

The championship next faces its climax to 2024 with the final round at the Zwartkops Raceway on 19 October.

NOW READ: East London shows to its teeth to National Extreme Festival