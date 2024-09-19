Killarney ready for penultimate National Extreme Festival round

Coastal tour that started in June in the Eastern Cape reaches its end before the season finale at Zwartkops in October.

Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla) will fight for the year’s overall South African Touring Car championship at the Killarney circuit near Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom

The country’s premier circuit racing show will perform in the Western Cape this weekend when the Killarney circuit hosts the second-to-last round of the 2024 National Extreme Festival series.

Touring Cars

The event will cater for seven national championship categories, headed up by two races for South African Touring Cars.

Top victory contenders should include championship leader Robert Wolk (BMW 128i), Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla), with Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla) and Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Corolla) rounding out the pack.

SupaCup

Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SuperCup category. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom

Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SuperCup category, facing off against drivers like Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Bradley Liebenberg (Toyota Supa Starlet), Jason Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Karah Hill (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

The Astron Energy Polo Cup races will see 23 contenders taking to the tarmac, with front runners probably including Jason Loosemore, Daniel Rowe, Ethan Coetzee, Rory Atkinson, Tyler Robinson and Pierluigi Muzzulini.

The intensely competitive Astron Energy Polo Cup races will see 23 contenders taking to the tarmac, with front runners probably including Jason Loosemore. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom

Wayne Masters, Luigi Ferro, Mike Barbaglia, John Kruger, Chris Dale and Elna Croeser (ATE Brakes Polo) could vie for podium places in the Polo Cup Masters category.

Supercars

The very quickest car at Killarney could well be Franco Scribante’s Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the Extreme Supercar races. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom

The weekend’s quickest lap times will be set by the Extreme Supercar brigade, with top contenders Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RS), Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan), Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS), Xolile Letlaka (Lamborghini Huracan), Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan) and Gianni Gianoccaro (Nissan GT-R).

Single-seaters

KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale), Jagger Robertson (Formula 1600), Jason Coetzee (Mygale), Alex Vos (Mygale), Shrien Naidoo (Mygale), Ewan Holtzhausen (Mygale) and Sijabonga Mankonkwane (Mygale) could all fight for Investchem Formula 1600 championship points.

Two wheels

Reigning champion Graeme van Breda could be the man to beat in the SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup.

He will be challenged by riders like Hein McMahon, Trevor Westman (ZX10), David Enticot (ZX10), Sfiso Temba, David Veringa, Lubabalo Ntisana, James Barson and Pieter de Vos.

Toyota GR Cup

Rounding out the programme will be two races for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup.

Among the GR Corolla journalist brigade, Sean Nurse will look to complete a dominating season by wrapping-up the championship after a first DNF in the last race at East London.

Vying to cast a shadow on his celebration will be Alex Shahini, Hannes Visser, The Citizen Motoring’s editor Jaco van der Merwe, Bernie Hellberg and influencer Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Dawie van der Merwe, Kent Swartz, Ryan Naicker, Setshaba Mashigo Nico Zafires and Dylan Pragji will fight in the Toyota GR86 class, while the GR Yaris category will see Marius Claassen, Devon Scott, Mario da Sousa and Theo Brits in action.

