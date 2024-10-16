Zwartkops revving-up for National Extreme Festival season finale

While some championships have already been decided, others are still open and require a new champion for 2024.

Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) has already clinched this year’s Touring Car title and will wish to end on a winning note at Zwartkops this Saturday. Picture: Brandsponential.

South Africa’s premier circuit racing show will be concluded at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday, with the venue to host the final rounds of the National Extreme Festival.

Touring Cars

Heading up the programme will be two races for National Touring Cars, where Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) has already clinched the year’s title.

He will wish to end the season on a winning note, challenged by Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla), Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Corolla), Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Schofield (BMW 128ti).

SupaHatch

Either Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) could both clinch the year’s SupaHatch title.

Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) will be in a position to win the season’s SupaHatch title. Picture: Brandsponential.

Others who could interfere with their fight should include Tate Bishop (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Bradley Liebenberg (Toyota SupaStarlet), Jason Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Karah Hill (Volkswagen SupaPolo) and David Franco (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Supercars

Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS GT3) should be the man to beat in the Dunlop Extreme Supercar races.

He will square off against Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Aldo Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan), Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Joubert (Lotus Elise), Gianni Giannocarro (Nissan GT-R) and Kris Budnic (Dodge Viper).

Polo Cup

The year’s Astron Energy Polo Cup should go to Jason Loosemore for the first time.

The favourite to clinch the Astron Energy Polo Cup championship will be Jason Loosemore. Picture: Brandsponential.

Chasing him though will be the likes of Charl Smalberger, Pierluigi Muzzulini, former champion Rory Atkinson, Wayne Masters, Michael Barbaglia, Tyler Robinson and Nirav Singh.

Single-seaters

Jagger Robertson (Mygale) and KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale) will fight for the F1600 title. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jagger Robertson (Mygale), KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Mygale), Ian Schofield (Mygale), Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Mygale), Evan Holtzhausen (Mygale), Alex Vos (Mygale) and Renzo Ribiero (Mygale) should fight for podium places in the Investchem F1600 races.

Two-wheels

Clinton Seller will return to the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters fold and he will start as the pre-event winning favourite.

He will square off against Greame van Breda, Allan Jon Venter, Hein McMahon, James Barson, Byron Rathquel, Ian Harwood and Sifiso Themba.

GR Cup

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup will also reach its climax with the journalist division, using GR Corollas, having already gone to Sean Nurse.

Chasing him will be Hannes Visser Alex Shahini, The Citizen’s Jaco van der Merwe, Bernie Hellberg and motoring influencer Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Dawie van der Merwe, Niko Zafiris, Ryan Naicker, Dylan Pragji and Seshaba Mashigo will fight in the GR86 category, while front runners in the GR Yaris class should include Marius Claassen, Paul de Vos, Mario da Sousa, Werner Venter and Theo Brits.

Volkswagen Rookies

Rounding out the programme will be new Volkswagen Rookie Cup races, with drivers like Josh Moore, Judd Bertholdt, Uzair Khan and Dhivyen Naidoo taking to the tarmac in identical Polo Vivo GT models.

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with official qualifying for most classes. Racing proper will commence at 09h30.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, or choose to braai on the grass banks around the circuit.

You may visit the pits on foot at any time and the circuit’s Mini Moke taxi trains will run between the pit gate and spectator spots throughout the day.

Admission will cost R130 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free. For more information call the circuit office at 012 384 2299.

