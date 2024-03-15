Sit back and let the new BMW 5 Series do the driving for you

This clever sedan even turns the indicator on by itself before changing lanes.

The new BMW 5 Series arrived in South Africa and touted to be more dynamic than ever before.

It offers a wealth of digital innovation, as well as full electrification for the first time. And must be driven to experience the hype. The irony is that these cars are capable of driving themselves – and they do.

BMW South Africa is presenting a solid proposition to the affluent consumer in that they are offering the entry level, and long-time favourite, 520d, and backing this up with a first-time fully electric i5 M60 xDrive. A middle-of-the-road (in terms of performance and fuel consumption) i5 eDrive40 will become available later in the year.

Three BMW 5 Series models

Petrolheads, your time has come. There is nothing on offer for you until the arrival of a petrol burning, electricity consuming M5 sometime in the future.

The cabin of the BMW 520d. Picture: BMW

The Citizen Motoring‘s first drive in the new BMW 5 Series was in the softer and more sensible 520d. The 145 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel-burning powerplant were perfectly suited to the brief urban and longer dead straight open drive on day one.

The 520d also features a 48v mild-hybrid eight-speed transmission. This means an additional 13 kW and 200 Nm for brief periods when quick gear changes are required.

ALSO READ: BMW M2 an old school adrenaline rush for purists

Less complicated

Taking time to look around the cabin, the good news is that this new BMW 5 Series has a significantly reduced number of buttons and controls compared to its predecessor.

The redesigned steering wheel features a flattened lower section and haptic feedback on the control panels. And the selector lever is now on the centre console.

A curved infotainment screen setup with a 12.3-inch digital cluster connected to a 14.9-inch central screen operated by BMW’s new iDrive 8.5 operating system is on offer, too.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive. Picture: BMW

With increased track widths at the front and rear, an almost perfectly balanced 50:50 ratio axle load distribution, intelligent lightweight construction and increased body and chassis connection rigidity, it was the driving dynamic that BMWs are well known for that I couldn’t wait to experience. So I left the testosterone session for day two of the drive – the ballistic i5 M60 xDrive.

ALSO READ: BMW XM perfect for Batman when he commits to parenthood

Electrifying drive

With 442 kW of power and 795 Nm of instant torque, courtesy of an 81.2 kWh battery driving a pair of electric motors attached to each axle, this was going to be fun driving the all-electric BMW 5 Series. And it was.

The ride is firmer, courtesy of bigger 21-inch wheels compared to the 19s on the 520d. And the suspension sportier, but it is a price you will want to pay for the urge on offer. Make use of the M launch control function, and you will hit 100 km/h in a neck-snapping 3.8 seconds.

The BMW i5 offers a thrilling ride. Picture: BMW

Pulling on the gear shift paddle on the left-hand side of the steering wheel while on the move activates the M Sport boost function. This unleashes a full 820 Nm of torque for 10 seconds. This helps you continue towards the horizon in a blur until the car is electronically reined in at 230 km/h.

The mountain pass portion of the drive was suitably dealt with using my racetrack skills. It was on the way back to the launch venue on the same straight road from day one that I decided to let the new BMW 5 Series drive itself.

ALSO READ: New BMW X1 designed to embrace the future

On-board chauffeur

With more than 40 driver-assistance technologies on board, it was the hands-off highway assistant that made my existence on planet earth null and void. When engaged, the new BMW 5 Series drives itself up to speeds of 130 km/h and will stay in its lane and slow down or speed depending on the traffic.

This is pretty standard fare for a modern car – even our Ford Ranger long-termer can do this. But what it won’t do is allow you to take your hands off the steering wheel for as long as you like. In the BM you literally sit there and do nothing.

Just sit back and let the car do the driving. Picture: BMW

What this impressive new BMW 5 Series does next is the real show-stopper. By putting on your indicator you can change lanes by simply looking right like you are checking your blind spot. If it is safe to do so, the car moves perfectly into the next lane, and when you want to come back, you just look the opposite way and back into your original lane you go.

I’m not going to lie. I felt like I’m going to be Clint Eastwood, from the movie Gran Torino not too many years from now.

BMW 5 Series pricing

520d – R1 240 000

i5 M60 xDrive – R2 190 000

*Pricing includes two-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.