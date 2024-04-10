Swoopy new BMW X2 sticker prices revealed

Initial line-up of two model excludes both the all-electric iX2, as well as the option of a diesel.

Confirmed for South Africa at the same time of its global reveal in October last year, pricing has been unearthed of the all-new second generation BMW X2.

New tech and more space

Styled as a dramatic departure from the original in that it receives an elongated sloping roof complete with a larger rear overhang similar, but not identical, to the X4, the X2, which Munich describes a “pure-bred Sports Activity Coupe”, measures both longer and wider than its predecessor while offering more boot space from 560-litres to 1 535-litres.

In contrast to its exterior, the interior carries over almost unchanged from the model on which it is based, the X1, by featuring the floating centre console derived from the iX, the new steering wheel and the Curved Display made-up of the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 9.0 operating system enabled 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment display.

Reinvented M35i again tops the local range. Image: BMW

The latter now relaying solely on the screen as interface method now that the rotary dial has been dropped, the change in centre console design also sees the gear lever making way for a toggle switch arrangement and not a steering column setup as previously reported.

While reported at the time of its unveiling as heading to South Africa powered by both petrol and diesel engines, the pricing uncovering by specialist vehicle information website, duaporta.com, shows only two petrol variants; the sDrive 18i equipped as standard with the M Sport package, and performance flagship M35i.

Although the official reference by BMW doesn’t provide any details as to the mentioned oil-burner or indeed the all-electric iX2, expectations are both could eventually added before the end of the year.

Model range

sDrive 18i

Rear-end has been controversial ever since the wraps came off in 2023. Image: BMW

As in Europe, the sDrive 18i prevails as the base X2 with the same 115kW/240Nm outputs from its 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, though seemingly without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 14kW/55Nm for shorts spells.

Paired to the seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic gearbox with drive going to the front wheels only, the X2 sDrive 18i will get from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and reach a top speed of 213 km/h.

Interior look and design has been carried over without any significant changes from the X1. Image: BMW

Besides the mentioned tech features, the fitting of the M Sport package sportier bumpers and door sills, M branded brake calipers, the Adaptive M suspension, an Alcantara instrument panel, the M seat belts and steering wheel, M Sport seats finished in Vernasca leather or imitation Veganza leather, and, as an alternative to the standard six-speaker sound system, a 205-watt, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio.

M35i

Atop the X2 range, the mentioned M35i keeps hold of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which produces the same 233kW/400Nm as in Europe.

Alloy wheel sizes for the M35i ranges up to 21-inches. Image: BMW

Up on the previous model’s 221 kW, the mill drives all four wheels through the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, via a recalibrated version of the dual-clutch Steptronic ‘box.

In terms of performance, the X2 M35i will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and hit the electronic top speed buffers at 250 km/h.

M Sport seats are trimmed in Veganza/Alcantara as standard, with the added option of illuminated M logo headrests and diamond quilting. Image: BMW

On the specification front, the same M Sport seats as on the sDrive 18i can be had as option, though as standard, the M35i gets a mechanical limited-slip differential, M graphics and readouts within the Curved Display and option of a Head-Up Display, panoramic sunroof and the M Compound brakes made-up of a four-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear with respective disc sizes of 385 mm and 330 mm.

Price

Going on-sale this month, both the X2 sDrive 18i and M35i’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

X2 sDrive 18i M Sport Steptronic – R879 738

X2 M35i – R1 223 936

