Futuristic new Kia Sportage officially priced

Charl Bosch

Just over a year after being confirmed for South Africa, Kia has officially confirmed price and specification details of the completely new Sportage.

One of the Korean brand’s most important models, the fifth generation Sportage, known internally as NQ5, finally replaces the previous QL that premiered in 2015, as the first derivative to incorporate what Kia calls its Opposites United styling language.

Continuing the generational lineage of being radically different from model to model externally, the Sportage measures 4 515 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 680 mm and width 1 365 mm.

Standing 1 650 mm tall with a claimed ground clearance of 170 mm, the Sportage is not only longer, taller and wider than the QL, but also more spacious with Kia claiming a boot capacity of between 591-litres to the 1 780-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Tucson, the Sportage arrives in South Africa comprising five trim levels and models, all powered by a single turbocharged petrol engine.

Eschewing a turbodiesel option for the first time since the original, the NQ5 carries over the QL’s 1.6 T-GDI unit with outputs of 132kW/265Nm.

Paired as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Sportage will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds and top out at 201 km/h. Surprisingly, no fuel consumption figures were divulged.

On the specification front, the Ignite and Ignite Plus denominators fall away completely with the GT-Line returning, albeit in three different variations.

Sportage colour palette consists of 12 hues.

This means the range kicks-off with the LX, whose features list consists of 17-inch alloy wheels, auto on/off LED headlights, cloth seats, LED fog lamps, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel and height adjustable front seats, as well as:

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

six-speaker sound system;

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

push-button start;

rear parking sensors with a reverse camera;

keyless entry;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s seat;

cruise control;

six airbags;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Hill Start Assist;

Downhill Brake Control;

Drive mode selector (Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport)

Moving one up, the EX jettisons the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys and the cloth upholstery for faux leather, while also gaining electrical and heated front seats with a memory function for the driver, front parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and heating for the second row.

Stepping-up from the EX is the first GT-Line, which retains the same 18-inch wheels, but benefits from extended door sills, GT-Line bumpers and integrated satin silver front and rear skidplates.

Additional features, meanwhile, include the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, faux leather and suede upholstery, alloy gear shift paddles, an electric tailgate, alloy pedals, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and Lane Follow Assist.

GT-Line models and up can be fitted with the new dual 12.3-inch displays.

Next-up, the GT-Line Plus swaps the 18-inch alloys for 19-inch wheels, in addition to boasting a panoramic sunroof and gloss black exterior trim.

Capping the Sportage range off is the GT-Line S, whose itinerary list includes a rotary dial gear shifter, Adaptive Cruise Control, ventilated front seats, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, Ambient Lighting and Junction Assist for the mentioned Collision Avoidance Assist.

In total, the Sportage’s colour palette spans twelve hues;

Cassa White;

Lunar Silver;

Black Pearl;

Sparkling Silver;

Orange Fusion;

Blue Flame;

Splash Lemon;

Experience Green;

White Pearl Tricoat;

Infra Red Metallic;

Yuka Steel Grey;

Dark Penta Metal;

Price

On-sale from this coming Wednesday (21 September), each Sportage’s sticker price includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty as well as a six-year/90 000 km service plan.