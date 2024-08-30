Volkswagen ID. Buzz makes unexpected Festival of Motoring debut

Wolfsburg has indicated it is pushing for the ID. Buzz to become available before the end of the decade.

ID. Buzz, in top-spec Pro guise, made for a surprise presence as the Festival of Motoring. Images: Charl Bosch

Volkswagen’s Commercial Vehicle division provided the biggest surprise of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring by showing the production variant of the all-electric ID. Buzz at the event’s opening on Thursday, 29 August.

Unveiled in long wheelbase guise that premiered globally last year, the two-tone Bay Leaf Green and Candy White left-hand-drive example, for now, rates as a case study despite Wolfsburg admitting it wants to make it available in South Africa before the end of the decade.

Space for seven

Brought in from Germany especially for the Festival of Motoring, the long wheelbase ID. Buzz measures 4 966 mm long, 1 938 mm tall and 1 985 mm wide with its wheelbase stretching 3 239 mm.

In long wheelbase guise, the ID. Buzz outstretches the standard wheelbase model by 251 mm on the wheelbase front. Picture: Charl Bosch

Compared to the standard five-seat ID. Buzz, the EV dedicated MEB platform that underpins all ID models has been stretched by 254 mm and 251 mm on the overall length and wheelbase fronts.

In this regard, packing space ranges from 306-litres to 1 340-litres in five-seat form, though dropping the middle row frees-up an additional 1 129-litres for a total of 2 469-litres.

Rear-engine EV

Mounted on 21-inch burnished black Bromberg alloy wheels, the displayed ID. Buzz is also the flagship Pro variant in Europe as evident by its utilising of the bigger 91-kWh battery pack versus the base model’s 82-kWh module.

Long wheelbase comes with seven seats versus the standard wheelbase’s five. Picture: Charl Bosch

In this regard, the battery powers a single rear-axle mounted electric motor developing 210kW/560Nm. The result is a limited top speed of 160 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a claimed range of 418 km.

Spec

Of the fitted specification items is tri-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, a panoramic glass sunroof, the 12.9-inch infotainment system, dual electric sliding doors and the 5.3-inch digital instrument binnacle.

Minimalist interior is headlined by a 12.9-inch infotainment system. Picture: Charl Bosch

Present on the safety side is Automatic Emergency Braking, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, a surround-view camera system and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist system.

Yes, but no

Indirectly present in South Africa by way of a trial partnership with DHL using three standard wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo vans, the passenger ID. Buzz, as mentioned, remains a no-no for South Africa.

