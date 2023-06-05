Space-for-seven Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB EV ‘Kombi’ revealed

By Charl Bosch

Having waited until March last year to reveal the all-electric ID. Buzz that had been in the works for over two decades, Volkswagen has debuted a second version called the ID. Buzz LWB.

A lot more space

Appearing outwardly unchanged from the now regular length wheelbase model on first glance, the LWB’s key lies in its name as Volkswagen has stretched the MEB platform underpinned model’s overall length by 254 mm, the wheelbase by 251 mm and added a third row for a total of seven seats.

The added length means the ID. Buzz LWB retains it 1 985 mm width and 1 938 mm height, but now measures 4 966 mm long while riding on an extended wheelbase of 3 239 mm.

ID. Buzz LWB has had its length increased by 254 mm and wheelbase by 251 mm. Image: Volkswagen.

As for boot space, the usage of the third row sees 306-litres being offered, which increases to 1 340-litres with only five seats being used. With the middle row also down, space maxes out 2 469-litres, 269-litres more than in the five-seat model.

In a further departure from the standard ID. Buzz, the LWB’s seats can be configured in two ways; the standard consisting of three seats in the middle and two at the rear, or three in the third-row and a captain’s style arrangement with two chair’s in the second.

Outside and inside

Besides the added length and extra seats, the ID. Buzz LWB continues otherwise unchanged and like its sibling, sports an illuminated Volkswagen badge at the front, slats on the D-pillar that pays homage to the air-cooled Type 2, wheel sizes ranging from 18-inches to 21-inches and no less than six two-tone colour options, all contrasted by a Candy White roof; Metro Silver, Indium Grey, Pomelo Yellow, Cabana Blue, Mahi Green and Buzz Energetic Orange.

Improvements are said to have been made to the 12.9-inch infotainment system. Image: Volkswagen.

Inside, the ID. Buzz LWB comes standard with a ten colour or optional 30 hue ambient lighting system, a panoramic sunroof utilising a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal layer within the glass, electric front seats, dual-zone climate control and an optional 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Two seating options are available for the second row; a conventional three-seat or the depicted two with a pair of captain’s style chairs. Image: Volkswagen.

New though are three interior colour and trim options, improved but still touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel, illuminated touch sliders for the climate control located within the upgraded 12.9-inch infotainment system and no less than eight type-C USB ports.

All seven seats can be folded down, but no flipped-up. Image: Volkswagen.

Carried over though is the 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, a heated steering wheel, second two folding tables integrated into the front seatbacks, an electric tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, plus the I.Q. Drive array of safety and driver assistance systems that allow for Level 2 autonomous driving where permitted.

Fast, faster, GTX

On the power front, the ID. Buzz LWB offers a choice of three models; the base model that develops 150kW/310Nm from a rear-mounted 82-kWh battery and the new mid-range Pro that utilises a bigger 91-kWh battery developing 210kW/560Nm.

Fold-out rear tables only available for those seated in the second row. Image: Volkswagen.

Sitting at the top of the range, the GTX, which arrives in 2024, receives a second electric motor mounted on the front axles that works in tandem with the larger battery to produce a combined 250 kW.

Being all-wheel-drive, the GTX will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds before hitting the electronic speed limiter at 160 km/h.

With all seven seats up, boot space stands at 306-litres. Image: Volkswagen.

Surprisingly, no range figures were disclosed, with Volkswagen, however, stating that improved charging will be offered. As it stands, the ID. Buzz supports charging up to 170 kW that requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from five percent to 80%.

South Africa a no-no

Entering production towards the end of this year before going on-sale in 2024, the ID. Buzz LWB, like the standard length model, remains a no-no for South Africa for now.

