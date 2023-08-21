Cannot-have Fiat Toro shows updated polarising face

Like the smaller Strada, Brazil's second best-selling bakkie is solely offered with left-hand-drive.

On the back of unveiling the updated Strada, Fiat has taken the wraps off the step-up Toro that, for now, serves as its flagship bakkie in South America.

What is it?

Soon to the succeeded by the Peugeot Landtrek-underpinned Titano as range-topper, the Toro, which made its debut in 2016, remains dimensionally unchanged with no changes having been applied to the Small Wide 4×4 platform that also underpins the Fiat 500X, Jeep Compass, Alfa Romeo Tonale and the new Ram Rampage.

Second only to the Strada as the best-selling bakkie in Brazil, the Toro, whose initial refresh occurred two years ago, comprises a line-up of five trim levels; Endurance, Freedom, Volanco, Ranch and Ultra, and only as a double cab with a choice of a single flex-fuel ethanol/petrol or turbodiesel engine.

Endurance keeps its place as the entry-level Toro model. Picture: Fiat

Known as the rebadged Ram 1000 in other Latin American markets, the Toro measures 4 945mm long, 1 845mm wide and 1 678mm tall while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 990mm.

Similar to the Strada, the Toro has a claimed towing capacity of 400kg and accommodate items up to 937-litres in its load bin.

Claimed payload is 750kg for the flex-fuel and exactly 1 000kg for the diesel, with ground clearance rated at 207mm across all models.

Changes and spec

Building on the changes applied in 2021, the Toro’s newly gained adaptions comprise a restyled grille and model-specific alloy wheels on the Ranch and Ultra. As before, the unique barn-door opening split tailgate is standard across all derivatives.

Reserved for the Ultra is a hard-top colour-coded load bin cover, red detailing on top of the grille and on the FIAT badge itself, black finishes on the skidplates and roof rails and Ultra embroidery work on the black leather seats.

Stepping up from the Endurance is the Freedom mounted on 17 as opposed to 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Fiat

For its part, the Ranch boasts a two-tone brown-and-black leather interior reminiscent of the Strada Ranch, chrome side steps, a chrome sports bar and all-terrain tyres wrapped around the diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels

Elsewhere, little has changed with the Endurance still making do with a seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, while the Freedom and Volcano are both fitted with the bigger 8.4-inch set-up.

Freedom gets roof rails as standard not available on the Endurance. Picture: Fiat

Although both are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, only the latter offers satellite navigation. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster prevails across all five trim grades.

Also included on the Volcano is the Comfort Package Plus which brings rain sensing wipers, a wireless smartphone charger, a reverse camera, front and rear armrests, auto on/off headlights, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror and parking sensors front and rear. Push-button start, keyless entry and a sunroof round the model off.

The infotainment display now measures 8.4-inches on the Volcano. Picture: Fiat

Available as an option on the Volcano, the 10.1-inch Uconnect is standard on the Ranch and Ultra, the only models to feature an expanded array of safety and driver assistance systems comprising Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Auto High Beam Assist.

Safety on all Toro models consists of ABS and EBD, traction control, stability control, Hill Start Assist, six airbags on the Endurance and Freedom and seven on the Volcano, Ranch and Ultra.

Firefly or turbodiesel

Left for last, the Toro’s biggest nuance is the discontinuing of the General Motors co-developed 1.8 E.torQ petrol/ethanol engine that had been available since 2016.

In its place, the turbocharged 1.3-litre Firefly engine becomes standard on the Endurance, Freedom and Volcano with outputs of 137kW/270Nm regardless of the fuel used.

A more aggressive-looking Volcano can be had with either a petrol or diesel engine. Picture: Fiat

The only transmission option is a six-speed automatic following the departure of the six-speed manual during the first round of revisions two years ago.

Cover working in tandem with the split opening barn-door style tailgate. Picture: Fiat

Optional on the Volcano, but no longer available on the Endurance or Freedom, the 2.0-litre Multijet turbodiesel, also used in detuned form on the Rampage, continues to be the sole option for the Ranch and Ultra with outputs of 125kW/350Nm.

As before, drive is routed to all four wheels from the get-go through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Look on South Africa

Set to go up against the higher-end version of the petrol/ethanol only powered new Chevrolet Montana, the Toro remains a market-specific model and as such, will continue to be made solely with left-hand drive.

Price

In total, the Toro can be decked-out in five colours; red, silver, White Ambient, Granite Crystal and Carbon Black with Jazz Blue and Sting Silver available exclusively on the Volcano, Ranch and Ultra.

Directly converted from Real to rands as a comparison, pricing for the Toro is as follows:

Toro 1.3 T270 Endurance AT – R $149 900 (R573 668)

Toro 1.3 T270 Freedom AT – R $164 190 (R628 356)

Toro 1.3 T270 Volcano AT – R $178 590 (R683 465)

Toro 2.0D Volcano 4WD AT – R $192 390 (R736 277)

Toro 2.0D Ranch 4WD AT – R $209 990 (R803 633)

Toro 2.0D Ultra 4WD AT – R $210 990 (R807 460)

