First time hybrid Porsche 911 officially revealed and priced

Until the arrival of the GT and Turbo variants, the GTS, in Targa form, tops the local 911 range.

Porsche has concluded its teaser campaign of just over a week by debuting the updated 992 generation 911 fitted with a hybrid system for the first time.

Electrically aided GTS

The first overhaul since the 992’s unveiling five years ago, the centre of attention involves the GTS, which while still positioned above the Carrera, introduces electrification in the form of a system called T-Hybrid.

ALSO READ: Electrified hybrid Porsche 911 showing itself on 28 May

Consisting of a brand-new 3.6-litre turbocharged flat-six – a displacement last offered in the 997 a decade ago – the electric hardware comprises a 12-volt belt-starter generator and a 40kW/150Nm electric motor driven by a 1.9-kWh battery pack situated underneath the bonnet.

A self-charging setup as the motor is located within the eight-speed PDK, the combined system output totals 398kW/610Nm, an uptake of 45kW/40Nm over the pre-facelift GTS’ smaller 3.0-litre flat-six.

Until the arrival of GT and Turbo variants, the line-up is headed by the GTS. Image: Porsche

Although no longer fitted with a wastegate and a second turbocharger as a result of a electric motor between the compressor and turbine Porsche says builds boost up faster, the GTS, despite being 50 kg heavier, will get from 0-100 km/h in three seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h.

The acceleration time being two-tenths-of-a-second faster than the 3.0-litre, the GTS will again be offered as either a coupe, cabriolet or Targa, and with rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive now that it replaces the Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S entirely.

Base not skipped

Not excluded is the two-wheel-drive Carrera that prevails with the 3.0-litre engine and as a coupe or cabriolet.

As with the coupe and Targa, the GTS Cabriolet recieves the T-Hybrid system as standard. Image: Porsche

While also mated to the eight-speed PDK ‘box as standard, a seven kilowatt power increase has been obtained from 283 kW to 290 kW, though torque remains unchanged at 450 Nm.

911 Targa becomes the range’s new flagship. Image: Porsche

The claimed top speed is 294 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 4.1 seconds, or 3.9 seconds when specified with the optional Sport Chrono package.

New inside and out

Aesthetically, the 992’s visual changes comprise new headlights with standard Matrix LEDs, a new grille panel on the engine cover. a wider Porsche script between the taillight clusters and a higher positioned rear numberplate.

A so-called SportDesign aero-kit debuts on the Carrera coupe as an option, although included is a bespoke exhaust system not offered on the GTS.

Interior now resembles that of the Panamera. Image: Porsche

In fact, the for now range-topping 911’s reworked exterior builds on that of its sibling by adding five vertical flaps into the flanks of the front bumper as means of not only aiding cooling, but also downforce by working in-conjunction with rear spoiler and diffuser.

A GTS unique exhaust system completes the exterior, along with optional HD Matrix LED headlights capable of providing illumination up to 600 metres on full-beam.

Hybrid configuration comprises a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, a brand-new 3.6-litre flat-six engine and a 40 kW electric integrated into the PDK transmission. Image: Porsche

Inside, the interior now resembles that of the Panamera, Taycan and all-new Macan in the fitting of a dual infotainment system and instrument cluster, the former still measuring 10.9-inches and the latter 12.6-inches.

A wireless smartphone charger and revised ergonomics completes the interior, along with a 911 first push-button starter.

Price

Now available for ordering in Europe, Porsche South Africa has also divulged pricing, which as before includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

911 Carrera – R2 477 000

911 Carrera Cabriolet – R2 746 000

911 Carrera GTS – R3 396 000

911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet – R3 654 000

911 Carrera 4 GTS – R3 546 000

911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet – R3 814 000

911 Targa 4 GTS – R3 814 000

NOW READ: Porsche readying new engine and hybrid option for updated 911