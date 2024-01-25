Ground-up new Porsche Macan revealed as dedicated EV

In top-spec Turbo guise, the Macan produces more torque than any present 911 or even the comparative Taycan Turbo.

First new Macan in almost a decade recieves styling from the new Panamera, but lack any form of combustion motivation up front. Image: Porsche

Having remained comparatively quiet since the introduction of the run-out edition Macan T two years ago, Porsche has taken the wraps off of the all-new second generation Macan that becomes its second fully electric vehicle after the Taycan.

New EV dedicated platform

Replacing the original that underwent a series of refreshes since its debut a decade ago, the Macan, aside form being Porsche’s first electric SUV, also debuts Stuttgart’s brand-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) other models within the Volkswagen Group will eventually use before the turn of the decade.

An 800-volt architecture designed from the start to only accommodate an electric powerplant only, the setup comprises a pair of electric motors mounted on each axle driven by a 95-kWh battery pack.

Able to interchange between 400 and 800-volts by back charging, effectively splitting the battery into two, according to Porsche, the configuration supports AC charging up to 135 kW and DC charging up to 270 kW which requires a waiting time of 21 minutes from 10 to 80%.

More power than a Taycan Turbo

The end result is an output of 300kW/650Nm and an all-electric range of 613 km for the entry-level Macan 4, and 470kW/1 130Nm in the top-spec Macan Turbo Porsche claims will travel 591 km between trips to the plug.

With the electric motors automatically resulting in an all-wheel-drive layout, the Macan 4 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 km/h, while the Turbo will complete the benchmark sprint in 3.3 seconds before topping out at 260 km/h.

Dimensions

Measuring 4 784 mm long, 1 938 mm wide and 1 622 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 2 893 mm, the Macan measures 58 mm longer, nine millimetres wider and a scant one millimetre higher than its predecessor, with its wheelbase increasing the most by 86 mm to 2 893 mm.

Gains that translate to more boot space than before – 540-litres or 82-litres with the rear seats up and a total of 1 348-litres (+136-litres) with the rears folded down – the lack of an engine also means more space underneath the bonnet, in this case, a total of 84-litres.

Inside and out

Appearing more compact than before in spite of the dimensional upticks, the Macan retains the same sloping roof design at its predecessor, but with styling derived from the new Panamera and Taycan.

Mounted on alloy wheels up to 22-inches depending on the model, the Macan’s interior is equally heavily inspired by that of the Panamera in design and layout.

Said to be more ergonomically sound than before, the dash houses no less than three displays; a 12.6-inch instrument cluster, the 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management infotainment system and as an option, a supplementary 10.9-inch in front of the passenger.

In addition to the slimline centre console, toggle switch for the gear selector and an augmented reality Head-Up Display, Porsche has redesigned the front seats to be 28 mm lower than in the old Macan, while dropping the rears by 15 mm for improved legroom.

A revised ‘Hey Porsche’ voice command also features, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Chassis overhaul

Given its new platform, the Macan’s chassis has undergone significant changes too, the most prominent being the first time availability of the rear-axle steering system as an option, an electronic version of the Porsche Traction Management system called ePTS and a new two-valve electronic damping setup as part of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) that comes standard on the Turbo.

Rounding the chassis’ dynamic off is the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, an electronic rear diff-lock and air suspension from the off on the Turbo only.

Coming in 2025

Entering production later this year as Porsche’s now EV designated plant in Leipzig, the Macan will have a starting price of $78 800 (R1 490 088) in the United States, which increases to $105 300 (R1 991 196) for the Macan Turbo.

Porsche South Africa has meanwhile confirmed availability of both models for the local market, but only from 2025.

