South Africa bound? Proton debuts extensively updated X70

Local importer Combined Motor Holdings (CHM) has so far not commented on availability.

One of its oldest models in its global line-up, Proton has afforded the now six-year old X70 its most extensive lifecycle update since introducing a series of mild revisions in 2022.

In actuality eight years old as the model on which it is based, the Geely Boyue, made its debut in China in 2016, the X70 now incorporates styling elements from the flagship X90 inside and out, though no changes have taken place underneath its bonnet.

New outside

Debuting in Proton guise just over two years after the comparative Boyue in the People’s Republic, the X70’s X90-inspired aesthetic transformation comprises Proton’s so-called Infinite Weave stuffed grille and restyled Genesis derived LED headlights, a new bonnet and bumper, slightly tweaked taillight clusters, new wings and a revised rear bumper.

Riding on new restyled alloy wheels measuring between 17 and 19-inches, a new colour called Marine Blue joins the existing palette in Malaysia consisting of Snow White, Jet Grey, Armour Silver and Ruby Red.

Fresh interior

Significantly more prominent are the changes inside, the biggest being a brand-new dashboard housing a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment system in place of the dated previously integrated eight-inch display.

Biggest highlight of the interior is a new dashboard and X70-specific 12.3-inch infotainment system. Image: paultan.org

Unique to the X70 and therefore not offered on the X90 or indeed the X50, the system now receives Proton’s latest Atlas 2.0 software, but for the first time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Gaining new graphics and readouts on the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a number of type-C USB now star alongside the existing type-A’s, with the final changes being the same Skoda-esque steering wheel as on the X50 and X90, a model specific new gear lever and new Nappa leather option in Stone Grey.

Spec and tech

Based on an apparent official product brochure obtained by paultan.org, the X70 keeps holds of the Standard, Executive, Premium and Premium X trim levels, but with a raft of specification changes, especially to the range of safety and driver assistance systems.

Now capable of Level 2 autonomous driving, both the Premium and Premium X, according to the publication, receive Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning as well as Lane Change Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Lane Centring and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Choice of new alloy wheel designs range from 17 to 19-inches. Image: paultan.org

Standard across all four variants though are six airbags, remote engine start, the mentioned infotainment system, a reverse camera, six-speaker sound system and walkway automatically locking doors.

Reserved for the Executive are ventilated front seats with the driver’s chair being electrically adjustable, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, an electric tailgate, imitation leather upholstery and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Rear has slightly revised with a new bumper and LED light clusters. Image: paultan.org

Besides the safety tech and Nappa leather, Premium swaps the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys, while also gaining a new extended ambient lighting package and a tyre pressure monitor. Finally, only a panoramic sunroof differentiates the Premium X for the Premium.

Same powertrain

Up front, the three-cylinder 1.5 T-GDI engine, which replaced the bigger 1.8 T-GDI as part of the initial revision in 2022, continues without change and as such, omits the 48-volt mild-hybrid system available from the start on the X90.

Used by sister brand Volvo in the XC40 and also in the X50, the unit develops 130kW/255Nm and is again linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox Proton says undergone a number of alterations.

In addition, the previous all-wheel-drive option has been dropped, meaning the amount of twist goes solely to the front axle.

No approval just yet

Set to go on-sale in Malaysia within the coming weeks priced slightly higher than the current RM 98 800 (R404 955) starting sticker, availability of the facelift X70 in South Africa remains unknown based on the marque having made a comparatively minor impact since returning in 2022 under the auspices of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

Its sales figures for the first six months of 2024 reflecting an offset of 545 units, the facelift X70 remains bound to its home market for now and will mostly likely only debut in South Africa next year should eventual approval be given.

As it stands, this is purely speculative and yet to be confirmed officially by CMH. As a comparison, pricing for the now pre-facelift X70 range is as follows;

X70 1.5 T-GDI Standard DCT – R529 900

X70 1.5 T-GDI Executive DCT – R579 900

X70 1.5 T-GDI Executive AWD DCT – R629 900

X70 1.5 T-GDI Premium X DCT – R639 900

Additional information from paultan.org.

