Official: Ram’s Hilux and Ranger rival approved for 2027 debut

First "small" Ram since the end of Dakota production in 2011 will be entirely different to the comparative versions currently sold in Brazil and Mexico.

Rumoured and speculated for close on six years, a new leaked document has officially confirmed that Ram’s rival for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger will enter production in 2027 as the long overdue replacement for the Dakota discontinued in 2011.

Built at troubled Jeep plant

Back in November, former Ram boss Chris Feuell hinted that the junior sibling to the Ram 1500 could debut in said year following the reaching of an agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) about the idling Belvidere Plant in Illinois that produced the Jeep Cherokee until March two years ago.

Since then, the facility has been a topic of heated debate with accusations of blackmailing against Ram parent company Stellantis, protests, an apparent failed investment into making it an EV hub, lawsuits and even intervention from the White House to have the matter resolved.

Approval hailed

Based on the latest claims by Automotive News, the plant, which this year celebrates six decade since being opened, will start operations again in 2027 when production of the unnamed successor to the Dakota formally begins.

This, after the discovery of an internal memo by Stellantis COO Antonio Filosa named Belvidere as the plant in confirmation of claims made back in 2023 by former UAW Vice-President, Rich Boyer, that a deal had been struck to manufacture a “mid-size truck in two shifts”.

“We are excited to announce that we have successfully moved Stellantis to Keep the Promise they made in our 2023 agreement to our union and our hardworking membership,” a UAW statement posted on Wednesday (22 January) said.

“Starting in 2027, Belvidere will build a new mid-size truck. This victory is a testament to the power of workers standing together and holding a billion-dollar corporation accountable”.

It went further by saying that Filosa’s replacing of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had “been a game-changer” as ever since the former Jeep boss’ appointment, “we have been meeting with their team, and the difference is clear”.

Reportedly, the facility’s re-opening will result in the rehiring of 1 500 employees, 200 more than those who lost their jobs when Cherokee production ended.

What to expect?

Seemingly set to go on-sale in 2027 as well, the newcomer is expected to use of one of the STLA platforms, though not the heavy-duty STLA Frame that will most likely to be used for the next generation Ram 1500.

Instead, it could use the STLA Medium or STLA Large with a selection of petrol or hybrid powerplants, but not full electric as alleged until now.

A completely new development unlike the unibody Rampage 1200 sold in Brazil or the Mexican-market Ram 1200 derived from the Peugeot Landtrek/Fiat Titano, don’t be surprised if details start emerging this year despite production still being two years off.

