Ram boss makes it clear: Hilux and Ranger rival still happening

Long rumoured successor to the Dakota will seemingly happen in 2027, but has been touted as holding a few surprises of which no details are known.

Dakota lasted from 1986 to 2010 as Dodge before being sold under Ram from mid-2010 until production ended in 2011. Image: Ram

Ram is reportedly forging ahead with its rival for the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, saying it “will surprise” when it becomes a reality before the end of the decade.

On, off, on

On the drawing board since the uncovering of a trademark application for a revival of the Dakota nameplate four years ago, the unnamed junior sibling of the “full-size” Ram 1500 has been a constant source of uncertainty with conflicting reports alleging it proceeding, only to be cancelled before receiving approval once again.

In the most recent report pertaining to the newcomer, former Ram boss Mike Koval admitted that a prototype had entered the testing phase as part of a two-product roll-out involving it and another model that ultimately debuted as the unibody Ram Rampage in South America last year.

Ram Rampage went on sale in Brazil last year as the first of two bakkies planned by Stellantis, the other being the long overdue replacement for the Ram Dakota. Image: Ram.

“We’ve been talking about [the return of a Ram mid-size pick-up] forever and I have committed to myself and to my team… this is the leadership team that is going to execute (bring the vehicle to production),” Koval told drive.com.au at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year.

UAW claims

Not long after, United Auto Workers (UAW) Vice-President, Rich Boyer, claimed the union had been informed that the idling Belvidere Plant in Illinois that produced the Jeep Cherokee until last February, is being retooled for the production of a “mid-size truck” that will be assembled “in two shifts”.

His claims came after a series of UAW-lead strikes and accusations against Ram parent company Stellantis of blackmailing which, earlier this month, attracted the attention of the White House amidst a reported failed investment of $ 334.7 million into making the plant an EV hub.

At the time, Boyer alleged the new bakkie would lead to the creation of 1 000 jobs as a means of offsetting the 1 300 lost when Cherokee production stopped, and that it would ride on one of the STLA platforms with motivation coming from a hybrid or electric powerplant.

Arrival by 2027?

According to the latest report by MotorTrend, citing current Ram boss Chris Feuell, Dakota’s replacement will seemingly debut in 2027 as part of an agreement with the UAW to have the factory back up and running.

Current Ram 1500 opens up the Ram range in North America as the smaller 1200 is marketed exclusively in Mexico. Image: Ram

Quoting Fuell, who took over from Koval’s replacement, Tim Kuniskis, in April this year, as saying that, “it [the new bakkie] will happen”, MotorTrend reports that a unibody platform could still be used should the STLA platform be selected.

Despite the recent debut of the large bakkie and SUV optimised STLA Frame that supports both hybrid and electric powerplants, the architecture will most likely be used only for future versions of the Ram 1500, thus resulting in the “Dakota” reverting to the STLA Large or Medium.

World model unsure

At the same time, Feuell didn’t elaborate on Koval’s claims of the newcomer becoming a world model aimed at both left-and-right-hand-drive markets.

“If you were in my shoes and I think about… growing the brand globally … I want to be able to sell everywhere. That’s just an honest statement. I want to grow the brand like Jeep. I look at Jeep and what they’ve been able to do and I use that as my (goal),” Koval told motoring.com.au.

Besides the Rampage, the only other Ram product below the 1500 is the 1200 that is sold solely in Mexico as a rebadged version of the Fiat Titano, itself spun-off of the Peugeot Landtrek. Image: Ram Mexico

His comments follow those of then Ram and Jeep boss, Mike Manely, who told carsales.com.au in 2018, “It’s not just Australia you know. [There’s] South Africa as well … some of the mines use right-hand drive too. It’s something we continue to look at”.

At present, right-hand-drive Ram sales only take place in Australia where 1500s and 2500s are converted by former Holden tuner Walkinshaw with full Stellantis backing.

The base for the Titano and Ram 1200, the Peugeot Landtrek – a rebadged version of the Changan F70 – will be manufactured in South Africa from 2026. Image: Stellantis

Locally, Richard’s Bay-based US Trucks Sales are responsible for the conversion process, but in an independent capacity without any approval or support from Stellantis South Africa.

Besides the Ram Rampage, Stellantis markets the Ram 1200 in Mexico as a rebadged version of the Fiat Titano, itself a remodelled take on the Peugeot Landtrek that will be assembled in South Africa from 2026 at a new plant currently under construction in the Coega Special Economic Zone outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

