BMW Z4 returns from first, and likely only, visit to the surgeon

Charl Bosch

One of the last current BMW models not to have received an update or completely redesigned since debuting, the German marque has finally afforded the Z4 with what is likely to be its first and only mid-life revision.

As hinted at earlier this year, the now four-year old twin of the Toyota Supra has largely faded into obscurity since being introduced as Munich shifts it attention away from sports cars onto electrification.

Widely believed to be discontinued entirely before 2025, the soft-top Z4’s exterior alternations are comparatively minor by consisting of a redesigned 3D kidney grille with gloss black surrounds, wider air intakes on the flanks of the front bumper and the standard inclusion of the M Sport package across the entire line-up.

Adding to these are new 18-inch bi-colour M light or optional 19-inch Jet Back V-spoke M light alloy wheels, Cerium Grey mirror caps on the range-topping M40i, optional Adaptive LED headlights and the also optional M Shadow Line exterior package.

Rear facia continues unchanged .

Completing the exterior off are four new colour choices, all taken from the new 2 Series Coupe; Frozen Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic and Thundernight Metallic that debuted on the M240 xDrive.

As before, the Z4’s roof opens and closes in ten seconds with Anthracite Silver being a new colour option as an alternative to the standard black.

Unchanged is the 281-litre boot and respective dimensions of 4 324 mm in overall length, width of 1 304 mm, wheelbase of 2 470 mm and height of 1 304 mm.

Inside, the Z4 retains the Live Cockpit Professional dashboard made up of the dual 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, but now comes as standard with dual-zone climate control regardless of the model, as well as front and rear parking sensors, a wind deflector, heated seats and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Model-wise, Vernasca leather in black, Cognac, Ivory White and Magma Red can be specified for the sDrive 20i, while the sDrive 30i gains the previously optional M Sport seats, M leather-wrapped steering, M alloy pedals and a Sensatec faux leather trimmed dashboard.

In joining the M40i, the sDrive 30i becomes the recipient of the M branded door sills and leather/Alcantara seats furnished with blue stitching.

On the safety front, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert remain costs option, with the list of standard items consisting of Front Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Up front, the Z4’s engine line-up remains unchanged with the added omission of the six-speed manual gearbox on the M40i buyers can specify on the Supra.

Soft-top roof opens and closes in ten seconds.

Therefore, it means that the range kicks-off with the mentioned sDrive 20i that produces 145kW/320Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, and concludes with the sDrive 30i as the sole other four-cylinder model that delivers 190kW/400Nm from the same B48 unit.

In select markets, only the sDrive 20i comes with the six-speed manual with the option, the eight-speed Steptronic, being the only option for the sDrive 30i.

Respective 0-100 km/h sprint times stands at 6.8 and 6.6 seconds for the sDrive 20i, and at 5.4 seconds for the sDrive 30i.

Regardless of the transmission, the former has a top speed of 240 km/h and the latter a limited V-Max limited of 250 km/h.

Unlike more recent BMW models, the Z4 omits the Curved Display infotainment system and instrument cluster.

While uprated in certain market three years ago with the 285kW/500Nm version of the 3.0-litre B58 straight-six engine used in the Supra, the Z4 M40i doesn’t receive the upgrade for Europe.

This means unchanged outputs of 240kW/500Nm, a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

As a comparison, the 285 kW variant has the same top speed, but shaves 0.4 of-a-second off the benchmark sprint time.

In the United States, sales commence in November with reported pricing from $52 800 (R954 217). For now, no indication of the updated Z4 coming to South Africa prevails.