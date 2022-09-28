Sci-fi styled production BMW XM officially revealed

Charl Bosch

Shown in concept form in December last year, and sighted in a series of online teaser images since then, BMW, overnight, officially unveiled the production XM that will be coming to South Africa next year.

Toned down comparatively little from the concept, the XM, at one point rumoured to be called X8, will slot-in above the X7 as not only BMW’s flagship SUV/crossover, but the first standalone M-developed model since the iconic M1.

Only partially resembling the facelift X7 and from some angles, the X6, the XM is otherwise unique externally in that it sports the widest adaption yet of BMW’s kidney grilles, a split headlight design, expansive lower air intake and as standard, 21-inch M light alloy wheels with the option of upgrading to 22-inch or 23-inch wheels.

Boasting a distinct upwards sweeping design from the C-pillar back, the rear, while not as controversial as the front facia, is less bespoke in the usage of re-sculpted taillight clusters seemingly derived from the 8 Series, an almost concave bootlid and gold accents on the diffuser.

A unique touch though is the stacked dual exhaust outlets on the flanks of the bumper, the ///M logo integrated into the XM designation itself and thick gold windows surrounds carried over to the plating of the wheels.

Unlike the concept, the production XM makes do with conventional door handles in addition to gloss black wheel arch surrounds, but changes focus underneath in being the beneficiary of a bespoke chassis designed by the M division.

Measuring 5 110 mm long overall length while sporting a wheelbase of 3 105 mm, height of 1 755 mm and width of 2 005 mm, the configuration boasts a plug-in hybrid setup as previewed by the concept with no other powertrain envisioned from the get-go.

Tipping the scales at 2 750 kg, the chassis tuning involves the deliberate high front and rear camber as a way of obtaining a 50/50 weight distribution while also improving handling, using aluminium in the design of upper control arms and rear subframe, and fitting springs not used on any other BMW model.

Rear facia not as controversial as the front.

Aside from sporting the Adaptive M suspension as standard, the XM also boasts an M-tuned Integral Active Steering system, Active Roll Stabilisation by way of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, a uniquely tuned M Sport differential, electronic Active Roll Control anti-roll bars and a launch control function.

Equipped with three driving modes, Hybrid, Electric and eControl that maintains the exact amount of charge and regeneration on the move, the polarising exterior filters down, to some extent, to the interior that has been designed to be as unique as possible.

Like the concept and also the iX, the XM’s retains the Curved Display iDrive 14.9-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch instrument cluster, as well as the traditional gear lever instead of a dial resplendent on the new X1, 7 Series and even the 3 Series.

Along with a series of materials, colours and veneers, the standard being the depicted Vintage Coffee Merino leather with added Nappa leather, the interior also features what BMW calls the M Lounge.

BMW Curved Display features inside, along with a conventional gear lever.

In effect, this comprises seating for two on a bench rear seat that sports diamond-quilting and a deep recess for a lounge-type feel claimed to be “snug and comfortable”.

Upping the lounge feel further is the availability of 100 LED’s imprinted into the roofliner, quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a choice of two sound system; the standard 16-speaker Harman Kardon or a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System delivering 1 500-watts.

The assortment of safety and driver assistance systems includes a new Heads-Up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Evasive Steering Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Control Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist and Emergency Lane Assist as well as Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Unsurprisingly, the main highlight is the powerunit BMW calls M Hybrid that combines the long-serving 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 25.7-kWh lithium-ion battery driving a 145kW/280Nm electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

BMW M Lounge providing seating for two at the rear.

Combined, the setup produces 480kW/800Nm that allows the XM to get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h or 270 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package added. The claimed all-electric range is 88 km.

Arriving in the first quarter of 2023 though is the XM Red Label, which, apart from reviving a moniker last used by Bentley for a variant of the Arange, will produce as much as 550kW/1 000 Nm thanks a more powerful tune of the V8 engine without any revisions being applied to the electric motor or battery.

As evident by the X in its name, a designation unlikely to be smiled upon by Stellantis in its entirety for being similar to the Citroën XM sold between 1989 and 2000, the BMW XM’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system offers-up three settings; the default 4WD, 4WD Sport and the new 4WD Sand that locks the M Sport differential when driving on sand or “low grip surfaces”.

Confirmed to make its South African debut at the BMW M Festival that will take place at Kyalami on 15 and 16 October, pricing for the XM kicks-off at $159 000 (R2.8-million) in the United States with South African pricing to be announced at a later stage.