Fiat 500X updated, again, and priced with subtle revisions

Charl Bosch

After an initial update two years ago, Stellantis South Africa has streamlined the Fiat 500X line-up as part of yet another mid-life overhaul.

What has changed?

Now consisting of three models instead of four with the Cult and Connect trim levels falling away completely, the respective exterior tweaks are now model specific instead of applying to all derivatives.

As such, the Cross, which becomes the entry-level version, retains the black plastic wheel arch cladding, but receives auto on/off LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lamps.

Reserved for the flagship Sport has colour coded wheel arches, extended door sills, chrome dual exhaust outlets, Sport badging, 19-inch alloy wheels and a new folding soft-top that measures 775mm x 730mm and which can be opened and closed in 15 seconds at speeds up to 100km/h.

Spec

Inside, the 3.5-inch TFT (thin-film transistor) instrument cluster display continues on both models, as does the seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New to the Cross is automatic dual-zone climate control already available on the Sport, whose interior continues as is, with model specific touches comprising an Alcantara covered instrument binnacle, a so-called techno material seat upholstery and an Alcantara steering wheel with faux titanium inserts.

Folding sunroof the biggest addition to the 500X Sport.

On the safety sheet, Fiat has made no alterations, meaning the standard availability of Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, six airbags and Hill Hold Assist.

In terms of full specification, both the Cross and Sport, besides the items already mentioned, boast the following as standard:

Little has changed inside.

six-speaker sound system

all-around electric windows

cruise control

Rollover Mitigation

Vehicle Dynamic Control

rear parking sensors with a reverse camera

Same power

Underneath, the Small Wide 4×4 platform that has underpinned the 500X since its debut in 2014 hasn’t been changed, with the same applying to the stalwart 1.4-litre turbocharged MultiAir petrol engine underneath the bonnet.

While still delivering 103kW/230Nm, the dropping of the Cult and Connect means the six-speed manual gearbox also departs, leaving the six-speed dual-clutch as the sole transmission option available.

Price

Now available, all three models’ sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/60 000 km service plan.

500X 1.4T Cross DCT – R509 900

500X 1.4 Sport DCT – R560 900

500X 1.4T Cross DCT (sunroof) – R580 900

