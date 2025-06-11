Modern day version of old favourite is a blend of its rich heritage and new innovation.

Fiat’s cute little go-anywhere Panda was to South African’s what the Jimny is to Suzuki fans. Now it has been shown as the new Grande Panda 4×4 concept, a legendary icon reborn to capture the imagination of drivers around the world.

The next chapter in the legacy of the Italian brand is marked by a potential true symbol of versatility, reliability, and freedom on four wheels.

First launched in 1983, the Fiat Panda 4×4 quickly won over generations of enthusiasts by delivering a unique combination of practicality, comfort and elegance. All wrapped in a compact form capable of tackling any terrain.

Fiat Panda reborn

Think Suzuki Jimny again. Small on the outside, yet cleverly spacious on the inside. It offered everyday drivability paired with rugged off-road capability, embodying the ideal balance of city car and mountain climber. It was a revolution in motion: accessible, adaptable, and beloved by everyone.

With its eyes set firmly on the future, the new Grande Panda 4×4 project is destined to be a manifesto for a fresh vision of sustainable mobility. It is a vision rooted in innovation and in line with current dictates, while maintaining the characteristics that made it a global cult favourite.

Back in 2007 The Citizen Motoring accordingly had a Fiat Panda on test. It produced a mere 44kW of power and 102 Nm of torque from its 1 200cc naturally aspirated engine. But now, the Grande Panda 4×4 concept is powered with an electrified innovative rear axle.

Embracing sustainability

This feature would enable the vehicle to deliver impressive performance in urban settings and on more demanding terrain. It’s a deliberate choice that underscores Fiat’s ongoing commitment to embracing increasingly sustainable and forward-looking technologies. All while preserving the adventurous spirit and everyday practicality that have always defined the Panda 4×4.

The choice of materials and colours have been chosen to define the spirit of this Grande Panda 4×4 Concept model. It is all about the concept of freedom, adventure and desire to rediscover the connection the original had with nature. On the exterior, the iconic dark red colour has been reinterpreted in a modern key with a deep, enveloping Bordeaux. The beige details also dress the model with a nostalgic reference to the great 4×4 icon.

ALSO READ: Boxy and retro meet as Fiat debuts all-new Grande Panda

Blending heritage with innovation

The Grande Panda 4×4 Concept, which is now Fiat’s potential next four-wheel drive is accessorised with two lamps on the roof rack in addition to those on the front. A list of even more accessories will likely be available if the vehicle comes into production.

With this modern reinterpretation of the Fiat Panda 4×4, the carmaker has reaffirmed its desire to blend heritage and innovation. It is in response to the needs of a changing mobility landscape while not losing sight of the model’s authentic and deeply popular soul.